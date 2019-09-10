Chandigarh: Mother-son duo killed as car hit from behind; Man injures ASI and more

A WOMAN and her three-year-old son were killed after the car in which they were travelling was hit by an unknown vehicle on Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Devinagar in the early hours of Monday. Two persons were injured in the accident.

Advertising

According to the investigating officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh, the victims were identified as Amarjot Kaur Chauhan, 27, and her son Sukhtaj Singh, residents of MDC, Sector 4, Panchkula.

Kaur had gone to Ambala with her husband Abhishek Singh Chauhan and their son to drop their friend and were returning home when the accident occurred around 2 am near Derabassi. The victims were returning home in their car. ASI Kuldeep Singh said that the victims were sitting in the back seat of the car. Her husband’s friend was driving the car while her husband was sitting in the front seat. An unknown vehicle hit the car from behind.

“Sukhtaj died on the spot while Amarjot Kaur was taken to GMCH, Sector 32, where she was declared dead. The father and sister of Amarjot Kaur live in Australia. They shall come in a day or two, following which further action shall be taken,” ASI Kuldeep Singh told Chandigarh Newsline. See also page 3

Advertising

Man enters Derabassi civil hospital with knife, injures ASI

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was injured on Sunday night when a man entered the civil hospital with a knife. The accused entered the hospital and threatened to attack a doctor when the ASI intervened and got injured. The man was booked by the police.

Gobind Singh, 55, entered the first floor of the hospital carrying a knife. The accused threatened to kill the doctor, spreading panic among patients.

After getting information, a police team led by ASI Gurmukh Singh reached the spot and tried to overpower the accused but the latter managed to flee after injuring the ASI.

The Derabassi Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Sangeeta Jain, said that it was strange that the police could not catch one person. She claimed that the same person was seen roaming in the hospital on Sunday morning as well but the police team did not reach in time even after the information was passed on to them.

Gobind Singh was sentenced to two years in jail for attacking a police officer at Dhakoli. He was out of jail now.

The investigating officer of the case, ASI Kuldeep Singh, said that they registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Man booked for ‘raping’ minor

The Sohana police Monday booked a man who allegedly raped his minor neighbour thrice in one month and a half. The victim in her police complaint stated that she had been living with her paternal aunt for the last five years. The accused used to visit their house and raped her thrice in one month and a half. The victim said she did not disclose anything to her family out of fear.

The victim added that she felt pain in her abdomen a few days ago and spoke to her sister-in-law and decided to lodge a complaint with the police, which booked the accused, identified as Parveen Kumar, under Section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.