Chandigarh news: MC gears up for eviction of street vendors 

Street vendors protest at Sadar Bazar in sector 19, Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi) Street vendors protest at Sadar Bazar in sector 19, Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

With the deadline to relocate street vendors ending Thursday, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has sought more than 500 police personnel to carry out eviction drive from Friday onwards for removing vendors who have not shifted. The civic body has also arranged drones to carry out the aerial surveillance during the drive.

The corporation had served notices to street vendors in ward 1 (sectors 1 to 6) and Sector 17, but they have not shifted to the locations asked by the civic body. The MC’s enforcement vehicles, through public address system, were making regular announcements telling the vendors to go to their registered places. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the administration to relocate the illegal vendors on or before December 5.

There are around 600 vendors in sector 17 and around 550 in sector 22. These vendors have to be relocated to Sector 15 where 969 sites have been identified.

Meanwhile street vendors association stated that they will hold a protest on Thursday at Sector 20. They said they will not go anywhere from their place. Ram Milan Gaur, president of the vendors association, said that along with their families, they will go in for court arrest if administration does not hear them.

The MC has decided to set up control rooms during night, especially at sectors 17, 19 and 22, so that the vendors do not come back again after the drive.

As a precautionary measure, videography will be done and fire brigades and ambulances will also be deployed at the sites where eviction will be carried out.

A meeting to remove the unauthorized vendors from non-vending zones was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner K K Yadav.

“A detailed plan has been prepared. Teams have been constituted which will have duty magistrates and other officers of enforcement wing and police department,” the commissioner told Newsline.

As many as eleven teams have been constituted. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Singh Brar, SSP Nilambari Vijay Jagdale and other senior officers of UT Police and the corporation.

Draw of lots

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation has conducted the final draw of lot for street vendors under Non Essential Service Providers (NESP) category in the civic body office premises. Around 500 street vendors took part in the draw of lot.

Commissioner Yadav said that the MC has cancelled their license of vending in Chandigarh of NESP street vendors, who failed to clear their dues up to November 30.

He also appealed to all the Non Essential Service Providers (NESP) street vendors to shift to their allotted sites on or before December 5 failing which, the MC will remove unauthorized vendors and confiscate their products besides initiating legal action against them.

