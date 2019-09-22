Chandigarh news: Man shot at in Sector 28 market; 72-year-old builder arrested; and more

A 30-year-old man was shot at by an assailant in Sector 28 market on Saturday. The injured was identified as Pappu, a resident of Daria village.

A police officer said, “The assailant was identified as Sarvesh. Pappu is allegedly in a relationship with Sarvesh ‘s wife, who is staying with the former his house in Daria village. A hunt was launched to nab Sarvesh, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh.”

Pappu was rushed to GMSH-16 and later referred to PGI. Police said Pappu was shot at in his stomach from point blank range by a pedestrian.

The incident took place around 7.45pm. Pappu was standing near HP Alloy Steels, where he works as a driver.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the market. In the footage, Sarvesh was seen walking through the veranda and suddenly going near Pappu and shooting him while putting the weapon on his stomach.

Two local residents tried to catch the assailant but failed. Senior police officers rushed on the spot and the entire area was cordoned by the police.

Gurpreet Singh, manager with HP Alloy and Steels, said, “Pappu joined us around ten days back. He is a driver with a commercial vehicle. He was standing on the veranda when he was shot at from close range. I cannot say what was the reason behind the attack. His friends were informed about the incident.”

Later, a case of attempt to murder was registered at Sector 26 police station. A police officer said, “The case was registered on the statement of one of the eyewitnesses. Pappu was not in a position to give his statement.”

72-year-old builder absconding in 6 cases arrested

The Proclaimed Offender (PO) Cell and Summon Staff of Chandigarh Police on Saturday arrested the 72-year-old director of real estate company of Mohali, who had been absconding in six executions filed against him in the State Commission.

The accused is to make a payment of more than two crores to six persons to whom he could not deliver the property. The Commission sent him to judicial custody at Burail jail for 14 days. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on October 4.

The accused, Ved Prakash Sharma, director of K Soni Builders and Promoters firm, was produced by the PO and Summon Staff team at the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

As per the cell, the accused was arrested from NRI Colony of Kharar. He was then produced in the Commission in the six different execution cases filed against him.

Advocate Vipul Dharmani counsel for the six petitioners said, “We had filed an execution in a particular case in 2017 against the builder firm, but the payment was not made. The Commission had thus issued bailable warrants against the builder.”

Potholes on Mubarikpur link road: 60-year-old fractures leg

Potholes on the Mubarikpur link road between Ramgarh and Derabassi has become a concern for the local residents and commuters, as road mishaps mire the area, particularly under the jurisdiction of Panchkula Municipal Corporation.

In a recent accident, a 60-year-old resident of Guru Nanak Colony sustained multiple injuries as his Activa scooter skid after getting imbalanced due to a deep pothole on the road.

Victim Rajinder Kumar received multiple fractures on his left leg. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Rajinder Kumar said, “I was going to Ramgarh market when my two-wheeler skid and I got injuries. I was advised bed rest for one-and-a-half months. The road has been in shambles for many months now. I am not the first one who got injured in a road mishap on this stretch.”

He went on to say, “Earlier, two women had got injuries when their two-wheeler skid due to the mud on the broken road. The concerned authorities should do something about this road.”

Residents of the area complain that the road is damaged due to the drainage water, which accumulates in a nearby pond and overflows on the road during rains.

The residents also suspect that the stone crushers near Mubarikpur contribute in damaging the road.

A resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Sandeep Kumar said, “Several factors, including the ongoing construction of a flyover and sweet shops, are the reasons behind the damaged road. The shops situated on both sides of the road do not have proper sewage and drainage system. The wastewater from these shops goes to a small pond, which overflows even in mild rains. The water comes on the road and damages it.”

Panchkula MC executive officer Jarnail Singh said, “I will definitely check it and the road will be repaired shortly.”