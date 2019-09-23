Chandigarh news: Man held for sexually harassing schoolteacher; Nightclub owner booked for flouting norms; and more

A resident of Phase 5 in Mohali, accused of sexually harassing a private school teacher, was arrested by the Kharar police on Sunday. The accused, identified as Amandeep Singh, was allegedly sexually harassing and stalking the school teacher for several months.

The complainant, who is married and teaches at a private school near Ghruan, said that the accused got her phone number from someone and started calling her.

She told the police that she first spoke to the accused, thinking that he might be an old student, but later, the accused started making repeated calls.

“He (Amandeep) used to get angry whenever I refused to speak to him. He would ask me to speak to him and shortly he started sending me obscene messages and pictures through social media accounts. I urged him to stop, but he did not listen to me,” the complainant said.

She also alleged that the accused used to come to the bus stand after her school hours and take her to a nearby clinic, where he sexually harassed her.

Later, as she refused to speak to him, he threatened her that he would disclose everything to her family.

The police registered a case against Amandeep Singh under the Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Night club owner booked for flouting norms

The Zirakpur police booked the owner of a night club which remained open after the permissible time on Saturday night. Police parties raided the night clubs which were operating till 12 am.

Police arrested the club’s manager Ram Oberoi, who was later released on bail. Owner Aman Sikka has not been arrested yet.

Police teams of Zirakpur police station carried out raids on Saturday night on the clubs after receiving information about some clubs that were operating till late. The police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Buta Singh reached Global Mall and found Pit Brew Night club operating till after 1 am.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) had ordered to close all night clubs in the district after 12 am after a police personnel deputed in Punjab Chief Minister’s security was shot dead outside Walking Street Night club in July this year.

“The other night clubs closed at 12 am, but Pit Brew was flouting the norms. A party was going on there and the music was playing loudly. The club owners were violating the norms”, said ASI Buta Singh.

With six night clubs, Zirakpur has the maximum number of night clubs in the district. Residents for long have complained about these clubs operating till after the stipulated time.

The district police, however, since the murder of the police personnel, have been ensuring that these clubs close after 12 am.

Police booked Aman Sikka and Ram Oberoi under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

3 booked, one held for running immigration firm without permission

The Phase VIII police booked three people and arrested one of them for running an illegal immigration firm in Phase IX.

The case was registered after the police carried out checking and found that the accused did not have any documents for running the firm.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh said that he received information about some people running an immigration firm called ‘Excellence Service’ without taking permission from the district administration.

Jaspal Singh added that the accused were identified as Lovepreet Singh, Jagdeep Singh and an unidentified person. Lovepreet Singh is under arrest, while the other two are on the run.

The accused were booked the accused under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

City women felicitated at Panjab University event

A women summit, Nirupama 2019, was organised the Bharat Vikas Parishad at Law Auditorium in Panjab University on Sunday.

The programme, which recorded the participation of several women leaders, also included a felicitation ceremony to acknowledge the outstanding contribution made by women in several fields.

The awardees included Professor Usha Singh for her work in Eye Cancer treatment at PGI, Director of Manav Mangal Smart Schools, Anjali Sardana for contribution in the field of education, senior nursing sister Paramjit Kaur Thind of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, for contribution in healthcare, IPS Neha Yadav for her contribution in public service and RJ Meenaskhi for media excellence.

Addressing the summit, MP Kirron Kher said, “Women empowerment was one of the integral vision of the government, which has motivated it to launch various schemes and initiatives to benefit women.” She further said that women must empower each other and with the same spirit, also work towards empowering the society.

Prant Mahila Pramukh Nirmala Aggarwal said, “Parishad women wing has organised many projects in the past, including sanitation drives, sewing programmes, literacy programmes, Gram Basti Vikas Yojna, mass wedding festival and plantation drive, among others, which have recorded maximum participation.”