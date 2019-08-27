Chandigarh news: Ludhiana MP acquitted in 2011 case, Nightclub manager held for keeping club open after 1 am, and more

About eight years after being accused of violating the district magistrate’s orders, Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, Ravneet Bittu was acquitted of charges by the District Court of Chandigarh on Monday. Bittu was accused of violating orders and taking out a procession outside the PGI in 2011. On Monday, he was acquitted of charges under the Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, by the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sachin Kumar.

According to the prosecution, Bittu was booked by the Chandigarh Police in 2011, after he allegedly violated Section 144 of the CrPC imposed by the district magistrate and took out a procession and raised slogans. Bittu, along with 250 workers of the Youth Congress took out the procession and gathered near Gate No 1 of the PGI.

Following the incident. a case was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Eram Rizvi on March 7, 2011, at the Sector 11 police station. Accoriding to the complaint, Bittu was briefed about the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC.

Night club manager arrested for keeping club open after 1 am

The manager of city’s night club, Sky Garden Bar Lounge, located at the City Emporium in Industrial Area, was arrested on Sunday for keeping the night club open beyond the permissible limit of 1 am.

The manager, identified as Vikas Rai, was charged under the Section 188 of the IPC for violating the instructions of local administration. A case was registered at the Industrial Area police station, however, later, he was released on bail.

A police officer at the Industrial Area police station said, “A police patrolling party, which is deputed to ensure that the government regulations are strictly obeyed, noticed that the entry point of the Sky Garden Bar Lounge was open and customers entering the lounge around 1.15am. Following which, the manager Vikas Rai was arrested from the lounge and taken to the local police station.”

In the last eight months, 16 FIRs have been registered against the managing officers of several night clubs in the city, for running the clubs after 1 am and serving liquor after 12 am.

The clubs against whom legal action was taken includes Beach & Brew, Poision Club, Neros Bar, Neros Club, Club Play Ground, Culture Club, Purple Frog, Chandiland Lounge and Bar, C-Yard Restaurant, Qizo Club, Para Club, Barkly, Ten Downing Club and Ministry of Bar Exchange.

Six arrested for creating ruckus, running hookah bar

The Nayagaon police arrested six persons for running a hookah bar and creating ruckus in Karoran village on Sunday night.

The six accused, Rohit, Virender, Ajay, Vishesh, Mridul Sharma, Sagar Bagga and another unidentified accused, owned the Zero Ground hookah bar and were charged under the Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant Sections of the Excise Act. However, later, the accused were released on bail.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sikander Singh, he was out for night checking, along with his team, when he received an information that a group of people were running an illegal hookah bar and creating ruckus in Karoran village. “I, along with my team, raided Zero Ground hookah bar as no hookah bar is allowed in the district. We closed the bar and arrested eight persons in this connection,” ASI Sikander Singh said.

Most of the people at the hookah bar were students, who were celebrating a birthday party, when the police raid took place. ASI Sikander Singh said, he had received information that some youngsters were dancing, playing loud music and drinking in the open, after which the raid was conducted.

“All the accused were adults and they were arrested and later, released on bail, as the offence was bailable,” ASI Sikander Singh said.