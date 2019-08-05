Chandigarh news: Heavy rain in Panchkula, PGIMER doctors call off strike; and more

While it rained heavily in certain parts of Panchkula, Chandigarh remained completely dry on Sunday evening.

Advertising

Even in Panchkula, rainfall was received at scattered places with one belt of the area completely dry and the other belt flooded with water. Weathermen have predicted rainfall for the next three days in the city.

According to officials of the Chandigarh meteorological department, the maximum and minimum temperature was three degrees above normal. The day temperature on Sunday recorded was 35.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 26.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to come down to 34 degrees Celsius while minimum may go up to 27 degrees Celsius. However, the maximum temperature is likely to come down to 31 degrees Celsius on August 6 and may go up to 32 degrees Celsius on August 7.

Advertising

Haryana NHM wins award for project on wheat fortification

The National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana, was adjudged winner of the Outlook Poshan Award 2019 under the policy and governance category. It had as an institution had applied and submitted as an entry the Wheat Fortification project, which was implemented in the state.

The award was received by Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajiv Arora and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Haryana Amneet P Kumar from Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi Saturday evening.

PGIMER doctors call off strike

The Association of Resident Doctors on Sunday evening decided to call off the strike saying that the PGIMER administration had agreed to arrange a meeting of PGIMER ARD along with other RDAs with Health Minister Harshavardhan for rectification of problems in the NMC Bill.

“PGIMER administration has also conveyed that they will convince Health Minister to include ARD PGIMER while drafting regulations to implement these proposals of NMC Bill 2019. ARD has also conveyed to the administration that we will resume our strike and escalate further if demands are not fulfilled,” Dr Thakur said.

Earlier in the day, PGI director Jagat Ram made it clear that “no work no pay” would be applicable.

Dr Uttam Thakur, president of the Association of Resident Doctors, said, “Money does not matter to us. The only thing is that our demands be met.”

The ARD had been on strike since Saturday in protest against the NMC Bill.

“We believe that the deficiencies of the current healthcare system cannot be fulfilled by under-trained healthcare providers. It will, in fact, overburden the system by having to deal with the consequences of mismanaged cases. The government can instead provide incentive for well- trained doctors to work in rural areas, accompanied with improvement in the infrastructure. Moreover, the Bill takes away the autonomy of the institutes of national importance in deciding their curriculum,” said Dr Thakur.

He alleged, “There is undue favour to private medical colleges by decreasing the number of fee-controlled seats.”

Chandigarh MUN concludes

The three-day Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh Model United Nations (BVCMUN’19), which saw participation by over 450 students from 61 schools of India, Dubai and Qatar, concluded on Sunday.

Chief Guest, Mia Yen, Consul General of Canada, commented on the young delegates’ replication of the United Nations.

She said that i was possible to find answers to the numerous pressing issues and restore peace and security.

She added that it was possible to resolve the issues through dialogue and by building better understanding amongst nations.

Chairman of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan and former world president of Rotary International, Rajendra K Saboo, congratulated the delegates for their participation and understanding different perspective to the world problems by representing a different country than their own, and trying to debate to find solutions.

The Best Delegation award was bagged by Step by Step School, Noida (France).

The other awards included the following:

United Nations General Assembly Best delegate: Mansha Singh (Palestine)

United Nations Security Council Best delegate: Jaiveer Singh of The Lawrence School, Sanawar (United Kingdom)

Committee: International Law Commission Best Delegate: Paridhi Gupta of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Vidyashram, Jaipur (Jordan)

United Nations Development Programme (UPAD) Best Delegate: Abhiram Krishnan Shukla of La Martiniere College, Lucknow (Germany)

International Labour Organisation Best Delegate: Anusha Verma of Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh (Republic of Lebanon)

Bretton Woods Conference, Best Delegate: Suryansh Jain of Step by Step School, Noida (French Republic)

North Eastern Council Best Delegate: Diya Ahuja of Step by Step School, Noida (Sanjay Mitra)

George Bush Cabinet Best Delegate: Aanika Chandhok of Daly College, Indore (White House Press Secretary)

Mia Yen said that the worldlook towards educated Indian youth to carve a brighter future for their country.

Body found at Chandigarh-Panchkula railway station

One man was found dead on the railway tracks of Chandigarh- Panchkula Railway Station on Sunday morning at Platform number one. According to the police, it was a case of suicide.

The man, identified as Harindar Singh, aged 45, hailed from Mansa district of Punjab.

He had come to Chandigarh to get himself treated at GMCH 32 and was staying at a Gurdwara in Sector 22 along with his mother, brother and nephew.

“He was unmarried, sick and probably considered himself a burden on his family and that is why he committed suicide. His family thinks the same,” said Manjeet Singh, investigating officer of the case.

Harinder Singh had some money along with a ticket from ISBT, Sector 17 to the railway station and a railway platform ticket with him. Though, the incident happened during busy hours, when the station is generally crowded, police did not find a single eye witness for the crime.

The body is being kept at the Panchkula Civil Hospital, Sector 6 and will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem exam on Monday.

One held in SI murder case

The Ambala police, on Saturday arrested an accused, Karan Vasudev in the murder case of retired SI Satwinder Singh alias Kaka Singh.

Karan was produced in the court from where he was sent in police remand for two days.

Kaka Singh was murdered on July 31in Gandhi market, where he had gone to take tea after his morning exercise. Karan and his accomplices had pumped bullets in his back and neck, killing him on the spot, inside Sunil Sood’s shop.

All the accused had then escaped in a Maruti 800. The district police had formed teams to arrest the four accused.

Karan was arrested after a four-day chase by the police yesterday.

Advertising

Three other assailants including the prime accused are yet to be arrested.