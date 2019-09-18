Chandigarh news: Food delivery boy killed as SUV hits his bike; 2 ‘drug’, rob cop; and more

A 25-year-old man working for an online food delivery app was killed when an SUV hit his bike near PCA stadium in Phase IX in the early hours of Tuesday. The victim was going to deliver an order in Phase XI when the accident happened.

The police identified the victim as Harjeet Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib. He worked for an online food delivery app. The accident happened around 1.30 am when the victim was crossing the PCA stadium on his bike.

When Harjeet reached outside the PCA stadium, the SUV suddenly came out of the stadium and hit the bike. The impact of the collision was so powerful that Harjeet fell around 50 meters away. He was seriously injured and he was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to injuries.

The Phase VIII Station House Officer, Sub-Inspector Jagdeep Singh Brar, said that Harjeet worked with online food delivery app Zomato and he was going to deliver an order in Phase 11.

The SHO said that the accused SUV driver was identified as Pawandeep Singh, a resident of Phase X. He owns a call centre in Mohali. He was booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The accused was arrested and released on bail as the offences were bailable,” the SHO said.

This is the second death of a food delivery boy this month. Earlier, a delivery boy was killed at Kharar. The second T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa is to be held at PCA stadium on Wednesday.

2 persons ‘drug’ police constable, steal his bike and mobile phone

Some unidentified persons allegedly drugged a Punjab Police constable while he was on his way home and robbed him of his bike and cell phone. The victim is posted in the police control room.

Constable Jaswant Singh, a resident of Badali village, lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was going home after completing his duty on the intervening night of September 15 and 16. When he reached near Raipur village falling under Sohana police station, two persons suddenly appeared on road and stopped his bike.

“They started arguing with me. When I objected, they put a piece of cloth on my mouth. I became unconscious. When I gained consciousness after some time, I found that my bike and my purse were missing. I went home on foot and then managed to inform my superiors over the phone,” Constable Jaswant Singh alleged.

The complainant said that he could not identify the accused. He tried to stop the accused from arguing but they kept abusing him and also tried to hit him with an iron rod.

“They were carrying an iron rod. But instead of hitting me with the rod, they put some sedatives on a piece of cloth and put on my face, following which I started feeling dizziness and then lost consciousness,” Constable Jaswant Singh said.

The investigating officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Om Parkash, said that they registered a case against unidentified persons under sections 392 (robbery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We shall soon identify the accused and arrest them. Our teams are already working on this,” the ASI said.

The Sohana police registered a case on Tuesday.

UT traffic police initiates action against DSP for public spat

THE UT traffic police on Tuesday initiated departmental action against DSP S P S Sondhi for indulging in a public spat with PGI nursing assistant Shiv Nath at Kiran Cinema light point, Sector 22, on last Saturday.

DSP Sondhi was slapped a displeasure memo criticising his act of indulging in the public spat with the two-wheeler rider, Shiv Nath, in full public view. Shiv Nath reportedly suffered simple injuries to his nose in the incident. Although the DSP had denied the allegations levelled by Shiv Nath, senior officers said that he should have avoided the incident instead of indulging in the heated arguments with Shiv Nath, a resident of Nayagaon.

SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand said, “Disciplinary action was initiated against DSP S P S Sondhi. He was served a displeasure memo. He will have to file his reply as soon as possible.”

A senior police officer said, “Displeasure memo is a mild punishment, which means the officer who was serviced the memo was reprimanded for his act. Sondhi should have avoided the incident. Besides, as Shiv Nath claimed that Sondhi threatened him to challan as his wife and children were not wearing helmets. At that time Sondhi could not have challaned him as he was not in the police uniform.”

On Monday, Shiv Nath along with his wife and members of PGI Nursing Employee Welfare Association had met SSP Shashank Anand. DSP Sondhi too met SSP Anand. Shiv Nath was not available for comment.

On September 14, Shiv Nath along with his two sons and wife were returning after attending the Parents Teacher Meeting at the school of his children in Sector 22 when Sondhi, dressed in plain clothes and sitting in his official vehicle, signalled him to stop his motorbike. Shiv Nath alleged Sondhi slapped and punched me. Sondhi denied the allegations and claimed Shiv Nath was injured himself. The two had lodged DDRs against each other at the Sector 22 police post.