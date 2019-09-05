Chandigarh news: Auto driver killed in accident; 5 patients get new lease of life from 65-year-old woman; and more

Auto driver killed, 7 injured in accident

An auto driver was killed and seven others including six students of a private university were injured in a road accident near Mamupur village on Wednesday. The incident happened when the auto-rickshaw collided with a car which was going towards Morinda. According to Ghruan Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Kailash Bahadur, the deceased was identified as Jaswinder Singh. The students who were injured in the accident were identified as Kanika, Amit Kumar, Swarthi, Monica, Ankush and Inderjeet Kaur.

SHO Kailash Bahadur also said that all the injured were taken to Kharar civil hospital where the doctors referred Jaswinder Singh and Swarthi to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh due to their serious condition. Another person, identified as Vishal Nagpal, who was in the car was also injured in the accident. The SHO further added that they were in the process of registering the case against on the basis of car’s registration number details as the man who was present in the car was also injured in the accident.

Priest booked for raping minor

A priest was booked for allegedly raping a minor girl on Wednesday. The accused has not been arrested yet.

According to information, the victim’s mother had stated to the police that her daughter went to pay obeisance at a religious place on August 26 where the priest allegedly raped her and also kept her in illegal confinement. “My daughter and younger son went to pay the obeisance on the night of August 26 and returned home the next morning. It was a religious function so we thought that they both stayed there. Next day I came to know that the priest raped my daughter. When I tried to ask my daughter she was in trauma. Finally she narrated the whole story about how the priest kept her in a room and raped her,” the complainant added.

Acting on the complaint, police booked the priest under sections 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act.

Five patients get new lease of life from 65-year-old woman

Five patients got a new lease of life from a 65-year-old woman, who was declared brain dead at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Three of these patients were suffering from end-stage organ failure and one of them was admitted at the National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Jaipur, while the other two were at PGIMER itself. The retrieved corneas from the donor, Ratni, would restore the sight of the two other patients, who are admitted at PGIMER.

On August 24, Ratni’s dupatta accidently got stuck into a moving farata fan, leading to her fatal strangulation. As Ratni fell down and became unconscious, the family rushed her to DMC Ludhiana. Seeing no improvement in her condition, Ratni was shifted to PGIMER in an extremely critical condition on August 25. However, Ratni could not be revived and subsequently, after following the protocols as per the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994, was declared brain dead Tuesday evening.

When it became clear that Ratni would not survive her devastating injuries, the transplant coordinators at PGIMER requested Ratni’s son Des Raj to consider donating her organ. Des Raj then agreed for organ donation.

Des Raj said, “I hope our decision will help some people save their parents. This will be our biggest tribute to our mother.”

Prof (Dr) Vipin Koushal, Nodal Officer, Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO), PGIMER said, “After getting the family’s consent, we secured her liver, kidneys and corneas. The cross-matching indicated that there were no matching recipients for liver in PGIMER. So, we got in touch with other transplant hospitals in the northern region. Finally, the liver was donated to a patient at NIMS, Jaipur with ROTTO’s intervention.”

Prof Koushal further said, “It was literally a race against time. We had to complete all the formalities, the harvesting process as well as transportation of the organ to the International Airport within a short span of time for a chartered flight. But because of the coordination between the security department at PGIMER, Mohali Police and the airport staff, we were able to make it on time through green corridor.”

“We had to ensure traffic coordination from PGIMER to International Airport, Mohali and it took us 18 minutes to cover a distance of 15.390 km,” said Inspector Prakash from Traffic Police, UT Chandigarh.

The harvested kidneys were transplanted in two patients with renal failure in PGIMER. “I can’t thank the donor’s family enough for their kindness to have given a second lease of life to my mother,” said the daughter of one of the recipients.

City’s heritage furniture to be auctioned in Brussels

CHANDIGARH HERITAGE furniture will go under the hammer in Brussels now. A chair from 1950, made for Panjab University’s library will be auctioned with a reserve price of upto Rs 3.17 lakh. A representation has been given by member of heritage protection committee Ajay Jagga. Jagga has written to Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar External Affairs Minister and the Indian Embassy in Brussels.

“The representation is filed in accordance with article 51A of the Constitution of India, which says “It shall be the duty of every citizen of India-(f) to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture; (i) to safeguard public property. The auction by foreign auction houses of Indian heritage is spreading and going on and on, causing huge loss to nation’s prestige apart from violation of Ban and as such it is appealed that all foreign embassies ( of India ) may be alerted and UN may also be approached reminding its international commitment to UNESCO to combat trafficking of cultural objects,” it was stated.