Chandigarh news: Administration setup wellness centres to aid TB treatment

“The fortification of primary healthcare services in Chandigarh and across the country will bring down the burden of diseases such as tuberculosis (TB) in the state,” says Dr G Dewan, Director of Health Service in the Chandigarh administration.

According to Dewan, the establishment of high quality primary healthcare medical institutions such as the Health and Wellness Centers set up under the National Health Mission will decrease the cases of TB detected and treated in Chandigarh. “Our goal is to establish 52 Health and Wellness Centres in the city by March next year. Most of them are already up and running, but we need to ensure that all are up to the mark by next year,” he claims.

Under the National Health Mission, a flagship programme which aims to strengthen the delivery of primary and secondary healthcare in the country, governments were directed to invest in “Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) services and limit the increasing burden of communicable diseases such as TB, HIV/AIDS and vector borne diseases”.

In February 2018, the government of India announced the that it will establish 1,50,000 Health and Wellness Centres in the country which would deliver “Comprehensive Primary Health Care to provide holistic medical service by providing maternal and child health care services and covering communicable diseases, “including free essential drugs and diagnostic services”.

According to a source from the National Health Mission in Chandigarh, one of the major services to be provided under the mission and through the setting up of the Health and Wellness Centres is TB detection and long term treatment. “The process for this has been to clearly screen people and accurately detect TB and then provide adequate treatment and cure according to the guidelines prescribed by the programme for TB alleviation,” said the source.

Data from the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Program (RNTCP) shows that Chandigarh has the second highest rate of TB detection amongst all Union Territories in India. After Delhi, where 8,334 cases of tuberculosis were detected in 2019, 5,539 cases of tuberculosis were detected in Chandigarh.

Dewan, Director Health Services, states that this has occurred due to a large number of patients referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) from outside the Union Territory. “Since PGIMER is a tertiary healthcare institute and many neighbouring states do not have good quality primary health care services, people pour in from outside and these cases get detected in Chandigarh,” says Dewan. “Higher rate of detection allows us to provide timely treatment,” he added.

Chandigarh also has the added benefit of MBBS doctors being stationed at all Health and Wellness Centres who can accurately detect cases of TB in the city. “Most other states have either an ANS, or some other health worker at that level who they train in tuberculosis detection for a few months. However, we have qualified doctors who have experience in screening and detection, that is why we have such a high detection rate,” said the source from National Health Mission, Chandigarh.

The higher detection rate is accompanied by a higher cure rate in the city as the RNTCP programme also mandates free medicines provided along with regular check ups and nutrition supplements to patients suffering from TB. According to the administration, by 2017, 91 per cent of tuberculosis patients detected by doctors in the city had been successfully cured. This was also stated in a letter written by the Administrator of Chandigarh VP Badnore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter highlighted that conducting awareness activities have been crucial in making an intervention into tuberculosis treatment as well.

“Even the detection rate has increased with awareness. As we reach out to people, tell them about the symptoms of TB, and the free medicines and healthcare provisions they can avail for the same, more and more people will come to us and we will be able to cure them,” says Dewan. “This can be easily done at Primary Healthcare institutions such as the Health and Wellness Centres in the future,” added Dewan.

