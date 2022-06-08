Former Punjab MLA slams Chandigarh admin’s idea of imposing ‘congestion tax’ on vehicles

Former Kharar MLA, Kanwar Sandhu, on Tuesday has criticised the idea of the Chandigarh Administration of imposing a congestion tax on vehicles entering Chandigarh from outside and called the move “ill founded”.

“Chandigarh is the capital of Punjab and Haryana. The citizens from both these states can’t be penalised for coming to their own capital,” he said.

The standing committee of Chandigarh Administrator’s advisory council (transport), after a meeting on June 1, had mooted the idea of introducing a congestion tax on vehicles that are not registered in Chandigarh.

The tax, officials said, if imposed on vehicles (which are not registered in the city) would help in de-congesting the roads in the city as well as promote the use of public transport.”