scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Must Read

Former Punjab MLA slams Chandigarh admin’s idea of imposing ‘congestion tax’ on vehicles

The standing committee of Chandigarh Administrator’s advisory council (transport), after a meeting on June 1, had mooted the idea of introducing a congestion tax on vehicles that are not registered in Chandigarh.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 8, 2022 7:02:49 am
Sandhu said the idea of the Chandigarh Administration imposing a congestion tax on vehicles entering Chandigarh from outside “ill founded”. (File photo)

Former Kharar MLA, Kanwar Sandhu, on Tuesday has criticised the idea of the Chandigarh Administration of imposing a congestion tax on vehicles entering Chandigarh from outside and called the move “ill founded”.

“Chandigarh is the capital of Punjab and Haryana. The citizens from both these states can’t be penalised for coming to their own capital,” he said.

The standing committee of Chandigarh Administrator’s advisory council (transport), after a meeting on June 1, had mooted the idea of introducing a congestion tax on vehicles that are not registered in Chandigarh.

More from Chandigarh

The tax, officials said, if imposed on vehicles (which are not registered in the city) would help in de-congesting the roads in the city as well as promote the use of public transport.”

Best of Express Premium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challengesPremium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challenges
Delhi Confidential: Push for 75Premium
Delhi Confidential: Push for 75
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...Premium
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely todayPremium
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely today
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement