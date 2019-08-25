Chandigarh news: 59 people lost lives in road accidents this year

As many as 59 people including 17 pedestrians, six cyclists and other motor vehicle riders have been killed on city roads in the last eight months in Chandigarh. The maximum fatal casualties took place at Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, Himalayan Marg and Uttar Marg.

Advertising

Out of the 59 lives lost, nine were lost in hit and run accidents. Chandigarh police has failed to make any headway about the vehicles involved in these cases. Four pedestrians out of 16 were killed while crossing the main roads especially on the zebra crossing. Five people including two pedestrians and three two-wheeler riders were run over by speeding roadways buses including of those CTU, Punjab roadways and Haryana roadways. A CTU bus was involved in one fatal road accident. PEPSU roadways buses were involved in three fatal accidents and Haryana roadways bus caused one fatal casualty.

“Shubh Kumari, 45, of Sector 7 was walking on a zebra crossing when a speeding CTU bus hit him at the Chandigarh Housing Board light point. Similarly, Akshita Abrol, 19, was run over by a speeding Thar when she was marching on a zebra crossing to cross the main road between sectors 21/34 on August 6. Pedestrians are the most vulnerable in road accidents even though they use the zebra crossings”, said an officer with the road accident analysis wing.The CTU bus driver was arrested and later bailed out.

In 2018, Chandigarh witnessed 98 deaths in road accidents. The victims included 35 pedestrians, 11 cyclists, 35 two-wheeler riders and seven car/jeep riders etc.

Advertising

Panjab University: Former student council joint secretary’s car vandalised

A student’s car parked on the Panjab University campus was allegedly vandalised on Saturday. The incident occurred after a final year student of University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Vipul Atray, parked his Eco Sport car outside Boys Hostel 6 around 12.30 am Friday.

Vipul, who served as a joint secretary in the 2018-19 student council of Panjab University, said, “My brother, Rohen Atray had come to Chandigarh with the car, which was being parked on the university campus for the past two days. I am a resident of Boys Hostel 6, and I had parked the car outside the hostel. At 8.30 am on Saturday, when I came out of the hostel, I found the car completely destroyed.”

“There were stones inside the car and there were dents outside. The wind shield, the four window glasses and the side mirrors were completely destroyed. Paint had been splashed on the car. Stereo pane was damaged. Doors and the bumper was damaged. Tyres had been cut too. I had to get the car picked by a crane,” said Vipul, who also filed a Daily Diary Report (DDR) in the matter at the Sector 11 police station.

He said, “The university’s security officer has been informed. I will also try to get hold of the CCTV footage to catch the culprits. It is saddening that such an incident occurred on the campus. It raises questions of security of the students as well as their vehicles.”

Chief of University Security Prof Ashwani Koul said, “We are looking into the matter. It seems that the incident occurred because of personal rivalry. Vipul is not suspicious of anyone. The police is investigating the incident. We will provide them with the CCTV camera footage of the surrounding area, where the car was parked.” (ENS)

Water to be supplied at low pressure for 2 days

Drinking water supply will be supplied at a low pressure for the coming two days due to some fault in the pumping machinery of Phase 1 and 2 at the Kajauli water works, said a senior MC officer.

Supply from 5 am to 8 am and 6pm to 8.30 pm will be affected as Kajauli is receiving lesser raw water. The officer added that the supply will be restored to normal from August 27.

However, residents from various sectors especially of the southern division said that the low water supply has been affecting their daily routine for the last eight days and that the MC authorities have only addressed the issue now. Swadesh Talwar, office bearer of Resident Welfare Association, Sector 44, said, “Low water supply has hit the daily routine. People have no proper drinking water at their houses. Whenever the area MC councilor and MC officials were contacted, they only made excuses and now they revealed that there is some fault in the pumping machinery of phase 1 and phase 2 of Kajauli water works.”

The 40 km water pipeline starts from Kajauli water works and reaches Sector 39 Chandigarh. The pipeline also supplies water to Chandimandir, Panchkula and Mohali. In June, this year, UT Administrator, VP Singh Bandore, had called a high level meeting of officials of GMADA and Ambala Railway Division to sort out the issue of broken piece of pipeline linked with the Kajauli water works meant for 29MGD additional water supply in Chandigarh. (ENS)