Chandigarh news: 2 Class 11 students die after consuming poison, 3 booked for duping 60 people and more

Two juveniles, a boy and a girl of class 11, who were known to each other, died after consuming some poisonous substance at Botanical Garden on Sunday evening.

They were spotted by visitors and taken to GMSH-16, where the girl died. The boy was shifted to PGI where he died on Sunday evening. Police said no suicide note was found and the juveniles, who were students of GMSSS in Sector 37, were allegedly in love. An inquest proceeding was initiated at the Sarangpur Police Station.

Three booked for duping 60 people on pretext of jobs

The Zirakpur Police booked three people who duped as many as 60 person on the pretext of giving them jobs. Police are yet to make any arrest in the case. One of the accused was running a private security agency on the Zirakpur-Patiala road.

According to information, Atul Sharma, a resident of Jind district in Haryana approached the police stating that he met Vikram Chauhan two months ago in connection with a job interview. Chauhan used to run SLV Security Private Limited.

Atul Sharma alleged that Vikram Chauhan demanded Rs 1 lakh from him and promised to give him a job. “I gave the money around one month ago. When I did not get any job, I started calling Chauhan, but did not get any satisfactory reply from him. He stopped receiving my calls ten days back and when I visited his office it was locked. Some local people told me that the office had been locked for the past three four days,” Atul Sharma told the police.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Baljinder Singh. Singh said that during the course of the investigation they came to know that the accused had fled after duping 60 people who had approached him for getting jobs. “The accused would charge Rs 1 lakh per applicant and would offer them jobs in security agencies. Now they fled after closing their office. We recovered some documents and also found some appointment letters which the accused apparently prepared to give to the applicants,” added Baljinder Singh.

A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC was registered against Vikram Chauhan and his two accomplices identified as Mukesh and Parteek.

Two PGI neurosurgeons report new classification of endoscopic brain cysts

Neurosurgeons from PGIMER, Dr Dhandapani SS and Dr Sushant, have reported a new endoscopic classification of brain cysts in children in the World Neurosurgery Journal.

PGI claimed that this classification is the first of its kind.

Most of the present classifications are old with no relevance to treatment. Brain cysts are one of the causes of hydrocephalus, a condition of increased fluid accumulation inside the brain. Hydrocephalus in children often presents with increasing head size, vomiting, or drowsiness. Many of these cysts have origins from before birth in the mothers’ uterus. These cysts were once treated by open surgery, with much complications and a long recovery period.

Dr SS Dhandapani’s team has proposed a new classification, which will help in determining the optimal endoscopic approach. Dr Dhandapani has also reported a new technique of endoscopic surgery from behind the head in the same article.

Bus driver booked for assaulting youth

Kharar Police Sunday booked a Punjab Roadways bus driver for allegedly beating a youth after an altercation which took place on Kharar-Kurali road. No arrest was made.

The complainant, Sahil Puri said that the bus driver abused them when they were crossing the road.

“When we objected, the driver came out with a rod and started hitting me. I tried to save myself by entering a shop, but he followed me and hit me. People gathered at the spot due to which I escaped. I had injuries on my arms and shoulder,” he told the police.