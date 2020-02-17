Chandigarh: Newly married woman dies in mysterious circumstances, victim’s kin allege foul play

The victim was identified as Neha Devi. She had married Raman against her parents’ wishes in March 2019. The victim was identified as Neha Devi. She had married Raman against her parents’ wishes in March 2019.

A 21-YEAR-OLD newly married woman died under mysterious circumstances at her house in Sector 24 on Sunday. The victim’s parents alleged foul play and suspected the role of her husband and in-laws.

The victim was identified as Neha Devi. She had married Raman against her parents’ wishes in March 2019. Her parents reside at Dadumajra village, Sector 38.

Raman is a cab driver but currently unemployed. Police along with a forensic team inspected Neha’s house in Sector 24 and collected various samples, including samples of food and water. No suicide note was recovered.

Raman and his parents denied the allegations of the victim’s parents that she was being tortured. They maintained that after two months of marriage, Neha had started complaining of pain in stomach and she was under treatment.

Raman informed the police that on Saturday night, Neha’s condition deteriorated and she was rushed to a private clinic in Sector 38. Doctors advised them to take her to GMSH-16 and when she was brought there, she died.

Balbir Singh, the victim’s father, said, “My daughter was physically fit when she married Raman. We had no communication with her since their marriage. We suspect Neha was killed by her husband and in-laws. We need a thorough investigation into her death. Even we were informed about the death on Sunday afternoon.”

A police officer said, “As doctors informed the police, a team from Sector 11 police station and one from Sector 24 police post rushed to the hospital. Shortly, parents of Neha arrived. Neha was newly married. We called the local sub-divisional magistrate for a magisterial probe. He recorded statements of victim’s kin. The cause of death will be ascertained through the postmortem report, which will arrive within one week. We have not found any suspicious thing from the house of Neha in Sector 24.” A DDR was lodged at the Sector 11 police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.