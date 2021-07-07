Chandigarh: Newborn’s body found, case filed

POLICE recovered the body of a three-day-old child lying abandoned near a gas agency in Sector 25 Tuesday. Stray dogs were feeding on the body when it was spotted by the agency staff.

Police said due to the partially eaten body, the gender of the newborn could not be established. Police said apparently the body was dumped somewhere else but stray dogs brought it near the gas agency. A few workers of the gas agency noticed it and informed the police control room.

A police officer said, “The body is kept in the mortuary of GMSH-16. Doctors have expressed their inability to identify the gender as the body is partially eaten. Efforts are on to identify the suspects who abandoned it. It is not established whether the child was stillborn or died after being abandoned.”

A case was registered at Sector 11 police station.