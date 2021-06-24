Chandigarh: New UT Adviser takes charge, orders increase in pace of vaccinations

Dharam Pal being welcomed with a guard of honour in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

New Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal took charge on Wednesday and directed Director of Health Services Dr Amandeep Kang, to accelerate the pace of vaccinations in the city and aim to inoculate 100 per cent of the residents at the earliest. in the city.

Chandigarh so far has been vaccinating about 6000 to 8000 people on a daily basis.

While speaking to The Indian Express, UT Adviser Pal said, “I have asked the health officials to keep the vaccination centres open on weekend as well. The vaccines are the only protection that we have so far from the Delta variant or Delta plus variant. So, we will have to accelerate the pace of inoculations.”

He added, “ We have around 101 vaccination centres in the city we can have them open on all days — be it weekdays or weekends. We have to work on making Chandigarh the first city to achieve 100 per cent vaccination. I have also directed that awareness activities are ramped up so that more and more people come forward to get themselves vaccinated.”

On UT Adviser’s directions, the Director Health Services said now all vaccination centres will open on Sundays and gazetted holidays also. Dr Amandeep Kang, DHS director, said that they are also reaching out to the Residents Welfare Associations to give them a list of 10 to 20 people, be it elderly or others, who want to get vaccinated and they will get the jabs at their doorsteps.

“We are ready to vaccinate people at their doorsteps. So, we are asking RWAs and Market Welfare Associations to inform us about at least 10 to 20 people who can’t come to the centres and we will send our ambulance there to vaccinate them. Also, we are ramping up our IEC activities and have decided to intensify our mobile vaccination camps. We have 15 mobile vans that are going and vaccinating people,” Kang said, adding that they will increase timings at Manimajra, 45 and sector 22 civil hospital to vaccinate people till 8 pm now.

In the month of July, Chandigarh is likely to receive 2 lakh vaccine doses — 1.5 lakh for the government sector and 50,000 for the private sector.

The aim, officials said, was to vaccinate a majority of the population in six weeks.

UT Adviser Pal also took stock of Covid situation in the city. The police have already been directed by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore to take stringent measures against those not following Covid-19 protocols.

Earlier in the day, the new UT Adviser was welcomed with a Guard of honour at the UT Guest House. He then met UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore at the Punjab Raj Bhawan. After that, he headed to UT Secretariat and met outgoing Adviser Manoj Parida, who briefed him about the pending projects of the city. After that he had a meeting with Director General of Police, Sanjay Beniwal, and other senior police officials. Following that, Dharam Pal had a meeting with different heads of departments and reviewed the Covid situation in the city.