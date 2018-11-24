Chandigarh: New policy for open-air gyms

As the issue of equipment breaking down minutes after the inauguration in sector 22 came up, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to upgrade its quality. This was decided in a meeting held on Thursday by the Finance and Contract committee. In the meeting, MC also decided to frame a policy for open-air gyms.

Last week, one equipment of the open-air gym broke down one hour after its inauguration. The next day, two more broke down, bringing embarrassment to MC officials.

At present, the firms that are allotted the tenders for the maintenance of these open-air gyms are given a one year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC). After the implementation of the new policy, the firms will be given a minimum three year AMC.

It was also decided that since open air gyms are demanded by people, equipment be installed in 0.5 acre and two kanal area parks as well.

At present, 10 machines are installed in a 1.5-acre park.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said, “Eight exercise equipment for 0.5 acre park and six for two-kanal parks located in villages and colonies will be provided.”

On the recommendations of area councillors, it was also decided that open-air gyms be provided even if the space is less than two kanal, especially in villages and colonies.

In the meeting, the committee also approved designated spaces for playgrounds in city parks. MC has already identified 99 such playgrounds in the city.

It was also decided in the meeting to frame a policy and explore possibilities for providing grounds for different games. “ In addition to this, drinking water and toilet facilities will be provided to avoid any kind of open defecation near the play grounds,” the members were told.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Mayor Davesh Moudgil and was attended by K K Yadav, MC Commissioner and members of the committee – Anil Kumar Dubey, Farmila,Heera Negi, Raj Bala Malik, Gurbax Rawat and officers of MC.

The committee members discussed and approved the estimates for development of green belt near police station, Sector 31-C at an estimated cost of Rs 46.32 lakh. The estimate for the work of providing and laying 4” DI pipe in place of existing rusted pipe line in EWS Colony, Sector 40-B at an estimated cost of Rs 40.37 lakh was also approved.

Agenda regarding development of green belt in Sector 20 (in front of Masjid), at an estimated cost of Rs 22.18 lakh along with development of green belt near Asha Deep, Sector 31, at an estimated cost of Rs 17.12lakh has also been approved. Agenda for providing and fixing of open-air gym equipment in various green belts in Sector 31, 47 & 48 at an estimated cost of Rs 21.07 lakh was approved as well.