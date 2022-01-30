Chandigarh: New Mayor honours Change Leaders at Swachh Samaroh

Chandigarh Mayor Sarabjit Kaur on Saturday honoured ‘Change Leaders’ during a Swachh Prerak Samaan Samaroh at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, Chandigarh.

Kaur during Saturday’s programme stated that every year, the Swahh Survekshan is redesigned innovatively, to ensure that the process becomes more robust with a focus on sustaining the behaviour change and role of local change leaders.

Chandigarh municipality commissioner, Anindita Mishra, senior deputy Mayor, Dalip Sharma, deputy Mayor, Anup Gupta, councillors as well as officers of the civic body, besides awardees from different categories of awards and competitions were present during the occasion. The results were announced in 10 categories.

In Swachh Hospital, 1st GMCH, Sector 32, 2nd GMSH, Sector 16, 3rd Cloud 9, Industrial area Phase-II.

In the category of Swachh Hotels, 1st place went to Hyatt Regency Industrial Phase-I, second went to Hotel Parkview Sector 24, and third went to Taj Chandigarh, Sector 17.

In the category of Swachh Government Office, the first place went to Examination Branch, Sector 36, second place went to EDC building (IT Park), while Social Welfare Office, Sector 41-A, bagged the third spot.

In the Swachh Resident Welfare Association (RWA) category, the first prize went to Residential Welfare Association, Sector 7-A, followed by the Punjab Government Residential Welfare Association, Sector 39, in the second spot, and the Resident Welfare Association, Sector 21-A, ending on the third spot. In the Swachh Market Welfare Association category, the first place was bagged by the Market Welfare Association, Sector 16-A, with the Market Welfare Association, Sector 18, finishing second and the Market Welfare Association, Sector 29-C, finishing third.

A special award was given to Kanwaljit Singh Panchhi, of Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17.

St Johns and Sacred Heart Sector 26 were given first place in Swachh Schools (private) category, with Chitkara International School, Sector 25, ending second and Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, ending on the third spot.

In Swachh School (government), the first place went to GMSSS, Sector 21-A, with GMSSS, Sector 16-D getting second and GMSSS, Sector 47-D ending third.

In the Swachh Technology Challenge, M/S Dross Management bagged the first prize, IPCA got the second prize, and Abhishek Sharma bagging third prize in the Citizen Category.