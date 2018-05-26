Chandigarh: New flights announced to Srinagar, Bangalore, Kolkata and Indore

Chandigarh International Airport. Express Archives Chandigarh International Airport. Express Archives

THE CHANDIGARH International Airports Limited (CHIAL) on Friday announced new flights to Srinagar, Bangalore, Kolkata and Indore from Chandigarh airport. The flights would be started from June onwards. Recently, the airport authorities said that a few airlines operators had submitted proposals to Chandigarh International Airports Limited (CHIAL) authorities to start additional flights from July 1.

On Friday, CHIAL spokesperson in a statement said that from June 1, the GoAir will start a flight to Ahmedabad and Srinagar. From July 1, IndiGo will start a flight to Bangalore. As per the spokesperson, from July 15 onwards, IndiGo will operate a flight to Kolkata and Srinagar from Chandigarh airport. The statement said that Jet Airways from August 1 will operate a flight to Indore from Chandigarh airport.

The Indian Air force (IAF) which manages the runway recently communicated to airline operators and CHAIL that starting from June 4, the runway watch hours will be changed. Now the airport will have extra hours for flight operations.

