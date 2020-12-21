Chandigarh: New cases below 50, active ratio at 2.3%

Chandigarh has conducted 1,68,234 tests as yet, out of which 530 were conducted on Sunday. (Representational)

ON Sunday, Chandigarh reported 29 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally of cases to 19,073 cases.

Two people succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 308.

While 437 cases remain active, 84 people were discharged upon recovery.

A 50-year-old COVID positive woman, a resident of Manimajra, a case of acute kidney injury, chronic smoker and chronic alcoholic, expired at, GMCH 32. A 54-year-old COVID positive man, a resident of Dadu Majra, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome, passed away at PGIMER.

As per the latest available data, 16,177 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus.

The active ratio is 2.3 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 2 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 1,42,243 samples were tested.

The average growth rate is 0.4 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.4 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 96.1 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 96 have recovered from the virus.

The UT has conducted 1,68,234 tests as yet, out of which 530 were conducted on Sunday.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner, 34 others test Covid positive

Mohali: Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan was among the 35 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Sunday. Three deaths were also reported due to the infection, taking the tally of fatalities to 328.

The district has 17,498 cases in total, of which 1,803 remain active. Meanwhile, 15,367 people have been discharged upon recovery as yet, including 157 people who were discharged on Sunday.

On Sunday, Dayalan informed people through Twitter that he had tested positive and urged people who had met him in the last three or four days to get themselves tested.

The DC added that out of 35 new cases, 29 were reported from Mohali (urban), four from Dhakoli, and one each from Banurand Derbassi. ENS

55 cases, no death in Panchkula district

Panchkula: A total of 55 new Covid cases and zero deaths were reported in Panchkula district on Sunday.

Of the 55 cases, 37 hailed from the district while the remaining were added to the outside district count.

While the active case tally of Panchkula stood at 288, the recovery rate was recorded at 95.6 per cent on Sunday.

As many as 9,288 patients have been cured and discharged in the district.

A total of 177 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula.

A total of 9,714 positive cases have been reported in the district with an added 3,046 people testing positive from other districts as well.

As many as 138 have also succumbed to the disease in the district.

The district has conducted 131,093 tests so far, with 1,317 tests being conducted in the district on Sunday. ENS

