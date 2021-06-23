Chandigarh: New Adviser to take charge today; Homecoming for PEC alumnus

He was roll no. 5/81 and we all loved eating Desraj ka samosa and chai at the Punjab Engineering College (PEC) market. It was just last year that we batchmates relived the memories by having the same samosa and chai at the market, says Professor Deepak Bagai, who was the classmate of new Adviser Dharam Pal.

“Ours was a batch of 30 students in Bachelors of Engineering (Electronics and Telecommunications) from 1981 to 1985. I was roll number 4/81 and he was 5/81. Though he was a hosteller being from general pool and I was a day scholar being from UT pool, we got along really well. He is a very humble, hard working and down to earth person,” Professor Bagai stated.

Bagai recalls how in the alumni meet last year, batchmates had Desraj ka samosa and chai.

“On February 14, 2020, I remember he had come to PEC to participate in the alumni meet. We all, around 15 to 16 batchmates, together relived our memories and had samosa chai. One thing I must admire is that whatever he did, he remained very focused and meticulous. He doesn’t like things to be left for last minute,” Professor Bagai added.

Not just this, the classmates say that Dharam Pal also remained an athlete. “He used to participate and win in sports events being an athlete, be it long distance or short distance events,” Professor Bagai said.

Dharam Pal, who reached the city on Tuesday evening and will assume charge on Wednesday morning, has remained a gold medalist in cross-country race of 10 km and 5 km events as well.

Bagai stated that he personally feels that the status of Chief Commissioner in Chandigarh should be restored for the UT Adviser.

Dr Y C Chopra, incharge of the electronics department at PEC who was Dharam Pal’s Professor, said that he was one of the brightest students.

“In this batch of electronics, one usually gets the brightest of all students from India and Dharam Pal was one of them,” Dr Chopra said.

Dharam Pal belongs to Banga district in Nawashahr, Punjab. He has been frequenting Chandigarh whenever he goes to Punjab.

After PEC, Dharam Pal went to pursue Masters of Technology (computer controls and instrumentation) from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi from 1985 to 1987 and then did a course from Managing Information Technology from IIM Ahmedabad in 1999.

WAS SDO IN 1987

In May 1987 after he did his Masters from IIT Delhi, Dharam Pal worked as Sub-Divisional officer in telephones department of Telecommunication, GOI. He did this work till August 1988.

