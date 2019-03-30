Chandigarh: Neighbours remember Chandigarh FDA officer Neha Shoree warmly

Neighbours said Neha Shoree’s family was one of the earliest settlers in Sector 6 and had started renovating their house, following which they had shifted into the present house on rent, owned by a retired bureaucrat in Sector 6, Panchkula, where they lived with Varun’s mother and sister Shikha.

The neighbours remember Neha as a warm, bubbly person who would wish them on her way to office every day.

Neha, who leaves behind a two-year-old daughter, married Varun Monga around three years ago. Monga works for a private sector bank in Chandigarh.

Neha’s six-year-old niece, who was on vacation, had accompanied her to the office on Friday. But relatives did not want to talk about the child who was present when the shooting took place.

A neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, said it was a small and happy family. ‘’We didn’t really know them intimately, but we knew that Neha used to commute for work to Kharar in a private cab every day, and she would leave her daughter with her mother in Sector 12 A. She was home only on the weekends.’’