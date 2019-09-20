Chandigarh: NDPS convict found HIV+, jail official told to take action as per prison manual

AFTER KNOWING that a 40-year-old jail inmate, accused in an NDPS case was found to be HIV+, the district court of Chandigarh has directed the Superintendent, Model Jail, Burail to “look into the matter and to take appropriate action”, according to the jail manual.

Advertising

The accused was however been convicted and sentenced to ten year imprisonment in the NDPS case on Thursday, by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dr Ajit Attri along with fine of Rs 1 lakh. The convict was held guilty under Section 22(c) of the NDPS Act. The court meanwhile has also sent a separate communication to the superintendent along with the conviction warrants, to look into the treatment of the convict.

As per the case, the accused was arrested on July 23, 2017, at a check post erected at night on the dividing road Sector 42/43 Chandigarh. Around 3.50 AM, a person was seen coming from the attawa round-about side, carrying a yellow colour polythene in his right hand. Upon seeing the police party he got perplexed, turned back and started moving quickly. The accused was thus apprehended on the basis of suspicion and the polythene was found containing 20 injections of Buprenorphine of 2 ml each. The accused could not produce any licence or permit for possessing the injections, he was thus arrested by the Police team of PS 36, Chandigarh. During the trial, the defense counsel had argued that the accused was falsely implicated as the place of recovery is a busy place but no independent witness had been examined.

The court held that instances of NDPS Act are on alarming rise and the drugs have directly affected the youth and the entire social fabric of the society, and thus awarded ten year imprisonment to the accused.