Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Chandigarh clears names of 2 cops for posting in vigilance cell

The two inspectors will join the UT Vigilance Cell on deputation of two years.

Sources said that the administration has decided to strengthen the vigilance cell. (Representational Photo)

THE UT Administration has cleared names of two Chandigarh Police Inspectors Ranjodh Singh and Shadi Lal for their posting in the UT Vigilance Cell on depuatation on Wednesday. The newly appointed Secretary (Vigilance) Yashpal Garg issued the orders in this connection.

The names were cleared by UT Adviser Dharam Pal. Inspector Ranjodh Singh is currently posted in the traffic police. Inspector Shadi Lal is attached with the UT security wing. The two inspectors will join the UT Vigilance Cell on deputation of two years.

Sources said that the administration has decided to strengthen the vigilance cell. Recently, the vigilance cell has introduced a WhatsApp number (83806173178) for sharing all kinds of information against the corrupt government employees, corruption etc in Chandigarh.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:01:17 am
