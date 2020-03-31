Chandigarh: Name, shame, boycott those who violate curfew, says UT Advisor

Meanwhile, the Governor of Punjab-cum-Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, V P Singh Badnore along with Adviser Manoj Parida and other senior officials took his daily review meeting in the COVID war room set up at the UT Secretariat. (File photo) Meanwhile, the Governor of Punjab-cum-Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, V P Singh Badnore along with Adviser Manoj Parida and other senior officials took his daily review meeting in the COVID war room set up at the UT Secretariat. (File photo)

UT Advisor Manoj Parida has called for ‘naming and shaming’ those who are violating the curfew. “We should name shame and socially boycott residents who are violating curfew orders. Councillors, RWAs, NGOs can help. Only police or admin can’t do it all,” said Parida on Twitter.

Speaking to Newsline, UT Adviser said, “What hurts is the stupid people’s attempt to sink the ship by societal mass infection. The violators of lock down are social criminals. They stupidly risk their own lives and put to risk others who are religiously following the government appeals.”

The Governor expressed his satisfaction over effective implementation of curfew in Chandigarh after he saw pictures taken during the day on drone of various places of Chandigarh.

He directed the DGP to enhance surveillance and take help of drone photography to find the defaulters and to also seize vehicles violating curfew orders. In most places, residents have been following strict social distancing norms. He also thanked the residents for gracefully accepting the reduction of relaxation time for opening of essential shops.

The Administrator was informed that 56 medical teams are going all over Chandigarh to trace persons who have been in contact with corona positive patients. He appealed to the citizens to inform the administration about such cases, which includes people who have returned from abroad.

Deputy Commissioner, Mandip Singh Brar, mentioned that as many as 32,000 food packets were distributed to the needy, poor and homeless people in Chandigarh on Saturday. He added that the demand for food packets has been increasing by the day. The governor thanked the NGOs and charitable organisations for assisting the administration in providing cooked food to people and also requested people with enough resources to not take undue advantage of the facilities.

K K Yadav, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation informed him about smooth door-to-door distribution of vegetables, fruits and milk. He also mentioned that Zomat has agreed to provide its services to people for placing orders online for only essentials including ration, vegetables etc and added that MARKFED, Bigbazaar and Punjab Agro are also ready with supplies for online orders.

Adviser, Manoj Parida stated that the central government has given clear directions to provide accommodation, food and medical check-up stranded migrant labourers and ensure that they do not cross the border.

The Administrator also informed about two centres exclusively for migrant labourers that have been set up in Maloya Community Centre in compliance with GOI directions. All facilities have been provided to migrant labourers. Presently, 52 migrant labourers are staying at the centre, which has adequate. The night shelter available in the city will also be used for accommodating migrant labourers, as and when such demand arises, he added.

The Administrator was also informed that one day salary of UT employees has been voluntarily contributed towards the PM Relief Fund. An amount of Rs 5 crore to this effect has been sent.

The Administrator informed that all banks and ATMs have been kept open for two days (March 30 and 31) for their usual operation for the year end. However, the residents are free to come out from 11 am to 3 pm to avail ATM facilities in the shopping area. It was also informed that while direct sale in grocery shops will be allowed from 11 am to 3 pm, the door to door delivery to customers can be made upto 9 pm. Similarly, shop owners will be allowed to open their shops from 9 am to 11 am for cleaning and stock adding.

The meeting was attended to by the Adviser, Manoj Parida, Principal Secretary Home, Director General of Police, Finance Secretary, Commissioner, MC, Deputy Commissioner and Additional Commissioner, MC. The Governor also interacted with Deputy Commissioners of Mohali and Panchkula, Director, PGIMER, Director Health Services and Director Principal, GMCH through video conferencing.

Sitting or taking strolls outside. The curfew means people have to stay indoors and practice social distancing even inside their homes. The basic aim of the curfew is to avoid contact with others.

