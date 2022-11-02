Chandigarh: Naked, decomposed body of child found floating in Sukhna

The naked, decomposed body of an unknown boy, assumed to be around six-years-old, was recovered from Sukhna Lake Tuesday. The body was floating in the water near Nature Trail, which led to the Forest Reserve behind Sukhna Lake around 11 am.

Police suspect that the boy had been dead for over 48 hours as a drowned human body takes around two days to come to the surface of water. At this stage, police have also not ruled out the possibility of murder and sexual assault. The body has been kept in the mortuary of GMSH 16 for postmortem.

An alert was sounded to all nearby cities, including Panchkula and Mohali and all police stations were told to check complaints of missing children. So far, no one has come forward to identify the victim. The body was spotted by three passersby who informed the police at the post at Sukhna. The body was taken out of the water from a boat.

“The exact cause of death will be cleared after postmortem. We have flashed messages in all the neighboring villages and police stations and efforts are being made to identify the victim,” Inspector Sukhdeep Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 3 police station, said. Many people including migrants staying in villages like Kishangarh, Saketri, Gobindpura, Naya Gaon came to the spot but nobody could identify the body.

On Monday, the Chandigarh Police arrested the son of a Punjab policeman in connection with the murder of a Jalandhar woman, who was found dead near Sukhna Lake last Friday.

The victim was found dead with a strangulation mark and a dupatta was found tied around her neck at Sukhna Choe behind Sukhna Lake on October 28. She had left her house purportedly to attend a prayer session at a church in Jalandhar on October 27.

19-year-old jumps into Sukhna

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old BCom student jumped into Sukhna on Monday but was saved by two friends, an Army major, Jitesh Chadha, and a software engineer, Mayank Sharma. The two noticed the student jumping from a tower around 6 pm. The rescued student, a resident of village Mullanapur, was rushed to GMSH 16 and later handed over to his family.