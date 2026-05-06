Chandigarh property dealer murder: Encrypted app Zangi used to plot killing, probe reveals

Chandigarh property dealer Chamanpreet Singh was murdered in the VIP locality of Sector 9 on March 18 after exiting a gym. The motive was an alleged dispute over an eight-acre property in New Chandigarh. (Express Photo)
An encrypted messaging application, Zangi, was allegedly used to facilitate communication between the accused in the murder of 31-year-old property dealer Chamanpreet Singh alias Chinni Kubaheri, the Chandigarh Police has learnt.
Chamanpreet was murdered in Chandigarh’s VIP locality of Sector 9 on March 18 while sitting in his SUV after exiting a gym. So far, the police have arrested six people in the case, including the alleged conspirator, Amreen Kaur.
Police sources said the case, initially suspected to be linked to gang rivalry, has now been found to be a contract killing allegedly arising out of a property dispute.
According to police sources, Amreen allegedly hatched the conspiracy and engaged the services of gangster Lucky Patial for the killing. They added that during the planning phase, all communication between Amreen and Patial was facilitated through calls arranged by the shooter, Rajan alias Piyush.
“He would connect the two through conference calls or speaker mode, and in the process, overhear their conversations,” a senior police officer privy to the investigation said, adding that these disclosures became a key lead in identifying the alleged conspirator.
Sources said that the accused relied on Zangi, an internet-based calling and messaging platform known for end-to-end encryption and minimal data storage, to avoid detection. “The use of such platforms makes retrieval of evidence more complex, but efforts are on to extract relevant data,” the police official said.
According to the police, Amreen’s arrest was based on statements made by property dealer and co-accused Harshpreet Singh and shooter Rajan. Harshpreet is alleged to have acted as an intermediary, facilitating initial contact between the accused. He was produced before a local court on Tuesday, where the police obtained a one-day remand.
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The police are now checking Amreen’s mobile phone and other electronic devices to trace chats, call logs, and any digital footprint that could corroborate the statements of the co-accused. A forensic examination of the devices is also being considered.
Police officials said Harshpreet’s custodial interrogation is intended to confront him with Amreen, already in custody, to establish the sequence of events and verify each accused’s role.
Multiple attempts before the final hit
The police said the shooters made at least eight unsuccessful attempts to kill Chamanpreet before succeeding. Surveillance was carried out near a gym in Sector 9 on January 23, 24, 25 and 26, but the target managed to evade them each time, the police added.
Further attempts were made three to four times in March, and reconnaissance was also conducted at his office in New Chandigarh’s Nagra Estate, but the assailants failed to find an opportunity.
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The murder was eventually carried out on the ninth attempt.
Property dispute the likely motive
According to the police, the motive behind the killing was a dispute over an eight-acre land deal in New Chandigarh. Chamanpreet had allegedly facilitated the deal for Amreen at a rate of Rs 1.75 crore per acre, for which she paid around Rs 4 crore as an advance. Police sources said Amreen later felt she had been overcharged and also did not receive possession of the land, leading to a dispute.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More