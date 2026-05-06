Chandigarh property dealer murder: Encrypted app Zangi used to plot killing, probe reveals

Chandigarh property dealer Chamanpreet Singh was murdered in the VIP locality of Sector 9 on March 18 after exiting a gym. The motive was an alleged dispute over an eight-acre property in New Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

An encrypted messaging application, Zangi, was allegedly used to facilitate communication between the accused in the murder of 31-year-old property dealer Chamanpreet Singh alias Chinni Kubaheri, the Chandigarh Police has learnt.

Chamanpreet was murdered in Chandigarh’s VIP locality of Sector 9 on March 18 while sitting in his SUV after exiting a gym. So far, the police have arrested six people in the case, including the alleged conspirator, Amreen Kaur.

Police sources said the case, initially suspected to be linked to gang rivalry, has now been found to be a contract killing allegedly arising out of a property dispute.

Also Read | Gunmen kill property dealer in broad daylight in Chandigarh’s Sector 9

According to police sources, Amreen allegedly hatched the conspiracy and engaged the services of gangster Lucky Patial for the killing. They added that during the planning phase, all communication between Amreen and Patial was facilitated through calls arranged by the shooter, Rajan alias Piyush.