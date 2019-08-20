Chandigarh murder of two sisters: Accused remanded in judicial custody

The accused in the murder of two sisters in Sector 22, Kuldeep Singh, was remanded to judicial custody for fourteen days Monday. Police recovered the scissor and one motorcycle, which were used in the crime.

Advertising

The two sisters — Manpreet Kaur and Rajwant Kaur — were at their rented accommodation in Sector 22 on August 16.

Kuldeep Singh is the son of a retired Chandigarh police officer. He was in a relationship with Manpreet Kaur, who had started ignoring him for the last couple of months.

Police said he entered the house of sisters for checking the two phones of Manpreet to know the identity of man, with whom she was in a relationship. A case was registered a Sector 17 police station.