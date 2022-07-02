Chandigarh: Murder of 27-yr-old man: Juvenile apprehended

The UT Police has apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man following a drunken brawl near Mauli village. The incident happened on Wednesday night. The juvenile was apprehended on Thursday.

Three more suspects are still absconding. The juvenile was sent to the Juvenile Home, Sector 25. The victim was identified as Harikesh, a labourer.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the juvenile, who was known to the victim, hit a brick on the victim’s chest. The victim was rushed to GMSH-16 where doctors declared him dead. Police said the incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the spot where the crime occurred. Police said that the faces of other suspects are not clear but they will be arrested shortly.

Sources said the juvenile also suffered injuries in the incident and he had been admitted to a local hospital before being apprehended. He was apprehended after being discharged from the hospital Thursday. Police said apparently, the juvenile was also drunk when the crime happened. Three other suspects were passersby who later joined the assault.

Two teams were constituted for the arrest of absconding suspects. The FIR was registered on the statement of the SHO of Mauli Jagran police station, Inspector Jaiveer Rana. Police said victim Harikesh was unmarried.