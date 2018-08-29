Chandigarh: Murder case of 4 of a family — his wife was next target, recalls officer who interrogated convict

After killing 10 persons, Khuswinder Singh alias Khusho’s next target was his wife, but before he could kill her, he was arrested in 2012. Khuswinder’s brother-in-law had also drowned in a canal under mysterious circumstances soon after his marriage to Manjeet Kaur in 2006, but the case had not been pursued.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu, who was the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Fatehgarh Sahib, when Khuswinder was arrested in 2012, told Chandigarh Newsline that he was nabbed after one Jasmine Kaur, who survived the fall into Bhakhra canal, revealed the entire conspiracy. She was pushed into the canal along with six members of her family.

He added that during the interrogation, Khushwinder confessed that his wife Manjeet Kaur was his next target.

“Khusho told us that he took his wife to Fatehgarh Sahib for prayers at the same place near Bhakhra canal twice, but he did not kill her as he wanted to first wipe out the family of her maternal aunt,” recalled Sidhu who is now posted as SSP, Patiala.

Sidhu further said that during the interrogation, Khuswinder never showed any remorse, instead revealed his plans. “He was behaving like a psychopath,” he added.

Manjeet lives at Suhavi village with her daughter and son. Manjeet’s younger brother also died after falling into the canal one month after her marriage in 2006, while returning from Naina Devi. Manjeet’s younger sister was about to get married when Khuswinder was arrested.

Sidhu said that Khushwinder’s plan was to kill his wife and then marry his younger sister-in-law to grab the land of his in-laws in Dalla village in Ludhiana.

“Since Manjeet and her sister were the two surviving members of their family, Khushwinder planned that he would kill his wife and marry his sister-in-law. Then he will be the only one who could claim the property,” Sidhu said.

Kultar Singh, who was the complainant in the case, in which Khushwinder was convicted on Tuesday, told Chandigarh Newsline that he could not come to the court due to health problems. “I helped Khuswinder and his family financially, but he back stabbed me. Khusho’s family was not financially sound as it owned only four acres of agricultural land in Suhavi village. I always helped Khusho’s elder brother Kulwinder Singh who used to worked at my shop. When his interrogation was going on, I was also called once in Sirhind for cross examination. There he told the police that he spent Rs 12 lakh, which he took away after killing my sister Harjeet Kaur’s family, on his home and marriage,” Kultar said.

