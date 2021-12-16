Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections: Why should people vote for me?

Ward 1

BJP – Manjit Kaur

Why should the voter vote for you?

A voter will vote for Bharatiya Janata Party because here in our ward, we all are a family. Every voter is a member and part of our BJP family and we do consider also every voter of our area as member of our BJP family.

What are the key problems in your area and your solutions?

The key problem in our ward is that of a community centre and the houses in lal dora. Our effort would be to get the construction regularised.

Congress Monika Sharma

Why should the voter vote for you?

People have already seen what has happened in the last five years and that is self speaking why they should vote for me.

What are the key problems in your area and your solutions?

There are several issues that aren’t addressed and my prerogative would be to improve sanitation, hygiene and road conditions. There is filth all around and I promise to improve the face of the ward.

AAP – Jaswinder Kaur

Why should the voter vote for you?

If people want ‘parivartan’ they should vote for me. They have already seen the working of Congress and BJP and given one chance, we will prove that we are different from others.

What are the key problems in your area and your solutions?

Everything is in a bad shape. If you see, condition of roads, health, education. people have been left to fend for themselves. We will get in a proper policy for each sector.

Ward 2

BJP Mahesh Inder Sidhu

Why should the voter vote for you?

I have worked with sincerity for the ward residents. I have not just worked towards the development of the ward but also worked for people during the Covid times. They will get an educated councillor with clean image and not an outsider.

What are the key problems in your area and your solutions?

Majorly, we have addressed all the issues in the last five years but we will still get improvement in sanitation. That is one big issue, we will work towards making it better.

Congress

HS Lucky

Why should the voter vote for you?

I will be an accessible councillor. I have drawn a vision and dream for our ward. It was neglected and in a bad shape. Residents require someone who is always available for them and I will live up to their expectations.

What are the key problems in your area and your solutions?

Cleanliness is a big issue and there has been no new development work in our ward in the last five years. Nobody has been taking care despite it being a posh ward. Our previous councillor has been one of the worst performers.

AAP – Sukhraj Sandhu

Why should the voter vote for you?

Nothing has been done in the past. If you see streetlights are in a bad condition, sanitation is in a bad shape and I will show people how I am different from others. I want to work for the education and health sphere.

What are the key problems in your area and your solutions?

I really want to upgrade the dispensaries. Here, who goes to dispensaries.but in Delhi every person first visits the Mohalla clinics. So the health sector really needs to be worked upon.

Ward 3

BJP Dalip Sharma

Why should the voter vote for you?

I have worked a lot for my ward and people have seen my work. I have lived upto their expectations by 100 per cent and that is the reason why people will vote for me.

What are the key problems in your area and your solutions?

The first and foremost problem of my ward is the issue of parking and once I am elected, I will get the problem of parking resolved.

Congress Ravi Thakur

Why should the voter vote for you?

This area is full of problems. People have seen what ‘development’ took place. Even during Covid times, everyone remained troubled. I will be more of a friend than a councillor.

What are the key problems in your area and your solutions?

Improvements in sewerage, to check mixing of dirty water in tap supply, waste water disposal, and facilities at dispensary are the key issues. There is no place to park in Bapu Dham and this is the one issue that wasn’t addressed in the last five years.

AAP Kamal Kumar

Why should the voter vote for you?

People should see if the other candidate is honest or not. During Covid, Bapu Dham became as infamous as Wuhan in China. It became a hotspot and I moved out with my volunteers to help and provide ration.

What are the key problems in your area and your solutions?

There is no sports complex in our ward. Every colony has basic amenities and our ward doesn’t have. Even today the sampark centre of our ward is used only to pay electricity bills. I will get the basic rights of our ward restored.

Ward 4

BJP Savita Gupta

Why should the voter vote for you?

People have seen the work done by BJP in our ward. They know that others are corrupt and those who make false promises and have even remained involved in ‘dangas’.

What are the key problems in your area and your solutions?

Getting amenities at par with the amenities in the urban belt of the city are the problems which I want to address. Green belts, upgradation of the community centres and proper road recarpeting is what I will be addressing once I am elected.

Congress Jannat Jahan

Why should the voter vote for you?

Voters have seen the condition of the ward, what it was and I will be there to address every problem of theirs. People know I will work hard to get the roads repaired.

What are the key problems in your area and your solutions?

Parks are in a very bad state and there are no swings there and are not maintained. The roads are broken, paver block has to be put in the inner road gullies, there is water problem as it gets mixed with sewerage. And even the sewer is always over flowing. All the village works have to be started from scratch.

Ward 5

Congress Darshana Rani

Why should the voter vote for you?

People should vote for me because I will be there with them all the time. I am not an outsider and have always worked for my area. If you see, mostly there are outsiders contesting.

What are the key problems in your area and your solutions?

What to talk of new development works, even existing things weren’t kept updated. There were dark spots all around. The condition of our ward worsened in the last five years.

AAP Amanpreet Kaushal

Why should the voter vote for you?

I am with a party which has a clean and honest image. I will be there for my people always.

What are the key problems in your area and your solutions?

Everything is in a bad shape in our ward. There is no proper community centre and I will get new development works which aren’t there in other wards.

HINA ROHTAKI