In Congress manifesto: No more potholes in 6 months, no new taxes, rollback of water tariff

Making Chandigarh roads pothole-free within six months, no new taxes, rolling back water tariff to original rates and bringing back sewerage tax from 30 per cent to just Rs 20, Indira Kitchens to provide nutritious food to people at very affordable rate of Rs 10 per meal — this is what Congress manifesto for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election promises.

While releasing the manifesto at the party office on Wednesday, senior Congress leaders, including former Union minister Pawan Bansal, AICC general secretary Abhishek Dutt and Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla vowed to make city no. 1 again, if voted to power.

“In the past six years, the city has turned into a pale shadow of its past. It was known world over for impeccable standards it had set in cleanliness, beautiful roads, exquisite parks and a good quality of life. It won the award for being the ‘Best City for Cleanliness and Sanitation’ in the country in 2014. Sadly, in the last five years, the city has nosedived to a new low in all these areas,” the Congress said.

Highlights

– Indira Kitchens at affordable rate of Rs 10 per meal

– Parent-teacher associations to be involved to provide wholesome meals to the students

– New smart schools will be established by the MC, where education on a par with the best private schools in UT

– Free-of-cost school books shall be provided to the girl students

– MC will provide street lights and maintenance of roads within the premises of the registered Co-operative Housing Societies.

– The corporation-run dispensaries and health centres in all sectors; the present ones upgraded.

– Special provisions for the treatment of senior citizens, women and children; modern ‘old age home’

– A separate budget for the villages to be established to ensure that their needs and aspirations are adequately addressed.

– Ownership rights of the properties falling within the lal doras of villages to be given to the occupants. Chandigarh shall be developed as a solar city.

– New air purifying systems shall be installed in the city.