Chandigarh municipal elections: 203 candidates in fray for 35 wards, 11 withdraw names

As Thursday, the final day of withdrawing nominations for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls came to an end, the number of candidates in the fray totalled up to 203.

As many as 11 candidates withdrew their candidature from the polls which will be held on December 24.

The details were provided by the State election Commission.

All those who withdrew their candidature were independent candidates.

A total of 316 nominations were received on Thursday, out of which 102 were rejected and a total of 11 that were withdrawn.

Yashpal Yadav, previously a BJP member, filed for an independent nomination from ward number 25 after he was not given a ticket.

He withdrew his nomination and announced his support of the party’s official candidate Vijay Rana.

The elections will be held on December 24 and counting of votes will take place on December 27.

This time there will be a total of 35 councillors and the wards have been increased from 26 to 35.

The nominations for the elections started from November 27 while the last date for filing the nominations was December 4.

According to the SEC, the scrutiny of nominations was held on December 6 and last date of withdrawal was December 9.

The schedule has to be completed before December 30, 2021.