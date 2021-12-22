Chandigarh municipal polls: Police, paramilitary jawans conduct flag marches in ‘sensitive’ areas

At least half a dozen flag marches were conducted in Chandigarh on Tuesday jointly by the Chandigarh police and personnel from CRPF and other paramilitary forces. The flag marches, officials said, were held in villages, colonies, and rehabilitation colonies, which have been declared as ‘sensitive’ in view of the upcoming Chandigarh civic body elections, which will be held on December 24.

At least 220 polling booths out of total 694 have been declared sensitive in Chandigarh.

On Tuesday, ASP Shruti Arora, along with SHO PS 31, inspector Ranjit Singh, held a flag march at Ramdarbar, Hallomajra, while SHO of PS 31, inspector Jaspal Singh, held a flag march in Maloya.

The SHO of PS 36, inspector Jaspal Singh, has been conducting flag marches in villages of Kajheri, Attawa. Similar flag marches are likely to be held in other areas, including Bapu Dham Colony, on Wednesday, sources said.

A senior police officer said, “A flag march is our way of sending out a warning among anti-social elements about disrupting law and order. It also helps build confidence among the general public about their security. Teams of paramilitary forces, including jawans from the CRPF, have been attached with certain police stations for performing law and order duties in sensitive areas. Liquor vends will remain shut from Wednesday to Friday. Instructions have been issued to all SHOs to not take any incidents of violence lightly. PCR vehicles will remain on alert.”

Sources said that instructions have been issued to beat police personnel to keep an eye on anti-social elements, people who have a criminal record and those currently out on bail.