Chandigarh’s councillors want their funds doubled. Here’s how they spent them last year

Chandigarh municipal councillors have been demanding that their ward development fund be increased from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 80 lakh per year so that they could carry out works in their respective wards. However, a reality check on the expenditure incurred by these councillors in their wards in 2017 reveals that there are a few who did not even spend 50 per cent of the Rs 40 lakh fund for the first year after they were elected. Also, those councillors who did spend more, concentrated only on one specific area of their ward.

There are 26 councillors elected for a five-year term. They get Rs 40 lakh each per annum as ward development fund (WDF). The fund is meant for addressing residents’ grievances related to sanitation, poor condition of roads, non-functional street lights, leaking pipelines or poor condition of parks. The unspent funds are carried forward to the following year. Those who did not make optimum use of these funds claim that the officials of the engineering wing either raised technical objections to the works which they recommended or officials cited paucity of funds for carrying out that particular work.

The annual WDF for each councillor was Rs 20 lakh in 2007 and Rs 30 lakh in 2008, which was increased to Rs 40 lakh in 2009. Since 2010, councillors have been demanding a revision of WDF. However, their demand has not yet been met as MC is going through a severe financial crunch. In fact, for optimal utilisation of the funds, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav this year ordered that only 50 per cent of WDF shall be released to every councillor till September. The remaining 50 per cent shall be released after September (as corporation gets one instalment of grant-in-aid from UT Administration after September).

For the year 2017, Chandigarh Newsline analysed details of each of the 26 wards and WDF spent by councillors in their respective wards.

1. Councillor: Sunita Dhawan

Ward 4: Sectors 23, 24 and 36

Money spent: Rs 7.20 lakh

Details of works: Installation of swings in Sector 23, PCC tiles on a 1,200-foot-long stretch for car parking near government quarters in Sector 24 and a few benches in Sector 24 green belt.

Pending Works: Installation of street lights on the dark spots in sectors 23, 34 and 36; installation of fencing bridge near nullah in Sector 23.

She says: I was told by officials of engineering wing that there is a paucity of funds and only limited amount of money can be spent if I want ward- specific work. I am still trying to get the pending work completed as soon as possible.

2. Councillor: Farmila

Ward 6: Dadu Majra Colony, Dadu Majra and Shah Pur villages

Money spent: Rs 7.83 lakh

Details of works: Rs 2 lakh spent on renovation of dispensary including repair of broken tiles in bathrooms, pipeline and sanitation works. Remaining amount was spent on installing split air conditioners in community centre at Dadumajra.

Pending works: Even after one year, the work of high-mast lights at Dadumajra, with an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh, is still pending.

She says: MC officials objected to the work of installing street lights. Also, the bills for the work that are required to be cleared by office of chief engineer go through various channels, so the work is delayed.

3. Councillor: Arun Sood

Ward 8: Sectors 37,38 and 38 (West)

Money spent: Rs 12.80 lakh

Details of works: Construction of slip roads in sectors 37, 38 near V3 and V4 crossing and small rotary in Sector 38 (west), installation of railings and construction of toe walls.

Pending works: Installation of CCTV cameras in two community centres in sectors 37 and 38 West, one food counter each in the two community centres in sectors 37 and 38 west.

He says: An amount of Rs 40 lakh is not sufficient for major works. Construction of a major road costs Rs 60 lakh. Moreover, ward development fund is for minor works. I have got major works done in my ward after getting agendas approved in the general house like construction of two community centres over Rs 5 crore each with best of the facilities and several others.

4. Councillor: Rajesh Kumar

Ward 7: Maloya, EWS Colony, Maloya, Sector 39 (west) & Grain Market

Money spent: Rs 18.87 lakh

Details of works: Focused mainly on Maloya colony. Water coolers in the dispensary and the community centre. He bought three water coolers costing Rs 1.5 lakh each, one for dispensary and two for community centre. Spent an amount of around Rs 6 lakh on constructing tracks in the neighbourhood parks of Maloya colony and around Rs 8.30 lakh on renovation of two dispensaries at Maloya.

Pending works: Maloya’s EWS colony ails with sanitation problems, setting up of water pipelines in the colony, furniture in the community centre library, swings and grills in the parks are the works that are still pending.

He says: I was new to the MC. Funds were not fully utilised in 2017 because of the time constraints and my lack of experience. I will try to cover up for most of it in 2018.

5. Councillor: Dalip Sharma

Ward 19: Sector 26; 26 EWS area, Timber Market; Transport area, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 of Bapudham Colony.

Money spent: Rs 19.17 lakh

Details of works: Spent the amount only on installation of tiles in EWS flats in Bapu Dham colony and tiles in phase 1 of Bapu Dham Colony. Of the total estimate of around Rs 19.17 lakh which was sanctioned, an amount of Rs 8.16 lakh was spent for tiles in phase 1 of Bapu Dham colony and the remaining was spent in the EWS colony.

Pending works: Work of installation of swings in neighbourhood parks of his ward is still pending.

He says: Projects worth Rs 16.84 lakh, which I had recommended were reversed by the MC, citing a paucity of funds. All these included lights, pipeline and ACs in the community centre.

6. Councillor: Gurbax Rawat

Ward 9: Sectors 39 and 40

Money spent: Rs 19.30 lakh

Details of works: Furniture and split ACs in dispensary of Sector 40, renovation of green belt in front of House No. 702-709, Sector 40-A, open- air gym in the neighbourhood park of Sector 39 and huts and benches in another park in Sector 39-D.

Pending works: Maintenance work of community centre in Sector 39 and new benches in parks of Sector 39.

She says: Municipal Corporation had raised objections to two estimate proposals worth around Rs 12 lakh. Some of the estimates were approved but tenders were put on hold due to shortage of funds. MC has assured me to work it out in the next couple of weeks.

7. Councillor: Vinod Aggarwal

Ward 26: Dhillon Complex, Motor Market Pocket No. 8, Darshani Bagh, Subhash Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Pipli Wala Town, Gawala Colony, Indira Colony (Rehabilitation), Old Indira Colony Race Course and IT Park.

Money spent: Rs 21.53 lakh

Details of works: Installation of swings in 18 parks of Indira Colony, Subhash Nagar and Pipli Wala Town, repair of road, installation of tiles in Indira Colony and Subhash Nagar, Pipliwala town.

Pending works: Even as Aggarwal spent nearly half of the funds, there is no pending agendas from his side. However, Manimajra, especially Indira colony, ails with problems of sanitation, overflowing drains, non-functional streetlights.

He says: Our funds get carry forward to the next year’s WDF. Thus, it’s not a compulsion to use all of it in first year only. This year I am planning to do a lot of work.

8. Councillor: Jagtar Singh Jagga

Ward 25: Old Manimajra (NAC), Shanti Nagar, Mari Wala Town, Thakur Dwara, Chandigarh Housing Complex and Mohalla Govindpura

Money spent: Rs 25.01 lakh

Details of works: Repair of electrical installation in community centre, providing furniture, crockery and electronic items for community centre,

Manimajra, children playing equipment and benches in parks of Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, providing and planting decorative plants in various points in Manimajra and supply of open-air gym equipment in Shivalik Garden.

Pending works: Installation of fencing and railing in primary schools of Manimajra and installation of open-air gym in Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, and Shivalik Garden is pending.

He says: Our WDF is for minor tasks. For major projects, we acquire direct budget after getting an approval from the House. Thus, some of our budget amount is always left unutilised each year.

9. Councillor: Satish Kumar

Ward 11: Sectors 53 (Nehru Colony), 54, 55 (Housing Board), 55, Kamal and Adarsh Colony, Furniture Shops, Sector 56, Rehabilitation Colony, Palsora and Palsora village

Money spent: Rs 28.36 lakh

Details of works: Main focus remained mostly on Sector 56. Installation of high-mast lights, PCC tiles and water stand posts in Sector 54, installation of toe wall and railings in parks of Sector 56. Open-air gyms at Palsora village and in Sector 56 were also installed.

Pending works: Installation of water booster, reconstruction of Palsora road (Old Ropar road) are pending with the engineering wing.

He says: There is a shortage of funds in the MC. That is why the remaining funds of Rs 11.64 lakh could not be used.

10. Councillor: Davesh Moudgil

Ward 22: Sectors 31, 47, 48, Industrial Area Phase II

Money spent: Rs 28.59 lakh

Details of works: Beautification of high-mast flag in Japanese Garden, Sector 31; benches in various housing societies of Sector 48, furnishing of community centres in Sector 48, railings in some parts of the motor market in Sector 48-A.

Pending works: Repair of multipurpose hall, gym room and a carrom room on the second floor of Janj Ghar building in Sector 47.

He says: On the basis of the demands of the local residents, I try and get various works done through these funds. Remaining works in my ward are being done through different agendas in the House since those works require more money and can’t be covered under WDF.

11. Councillor: Kanwarjeet Rana

Ward 14: Burail village and Sector 45

Money spent: Rs 30.58 lakh

Details of works: His focus remained only on Sector 45 and not on Burail village. Installation of paver blocks outside Sanatan Dharam Mandir, Sector 45-C, beautification of neighbourhood parks in Sector 45.

Pending works: Entire Burail village requires immediate attention in many areas like non-functional street lights as there are many dark spots, overflowing drains, broken pavers.

He says: If you are unable to spend part of the funds in one year, these get carried forward in the next year and accordingly, the amount is spent. We get agendas approved from the House for other major works. WDF is just for minor works, I feel.

12. Councillor: Shakti Prakash Devshali

Ward 20: Sector 29, Industrial Area Phase I, Sanjay Colony and Colony No. 4

Money spent: Rs 30.6 lakh

Details of works: Construction of approach road (concrete) at housing board colony in Sector 29-B and another small stretch of Sector 29 (near gurdwara), installation of PCC tiles in Industrial Area Phase 1 near poultry farm colony and setting up of stand posts for the purpose of drinking water in Colony Number 4 and an approach road for Madina Masjid, Sector 29-B.

Pending works: Open-air gym in Sector 29 green belt and another open-air gym in Colony Number 4 opposite Government High School had got administrative approval but the work didn’t start.

He says: We spend funds as per recommendations and demands made by people of the ward. The money gets carried forward and can be spent next year as well. These two pending works had got administrative approval but were cancelled due to shortage of funds.

13. Councillor: Gurpreet Singh

Ward 21: Sectors 32 and 46

Money spent: Rs 31.11 lakh

Details of works: Open-air gyms in sectors 32 and 46. Construction of toe walls, in neighbourhood parks of sectors 32 and 46A, 46/C, 46/D and 32/D,32/A, 32/C), installation of four poles and 12 street lights in shrub garden of Sector 46, four huts in parks of sectors 32 and 46 and installation of 250 benches in the green belts and markets of sectors 32 and 46.

Pending works: Installation of two more open-air gyms in sectors 32 and 46 and laying of a sewer line in Sector 32 is yet to see the light of day.

He says: These funds are not sufficient and must be increased. Moreover, work gets delayed if the agenda is brought in the House. So at least works which require urgent attention can be done through WDF.

14. Councillor: Hardeeep Singh

Ward 10: Sectors 41, 42, Buterla and Attawa villages

Money spent: Rs 32.12 lakh

Details of works: Focus was mainly on sectors 41 and 42. Ornamental decorative plants in various parks and green belt of sectors 41 and 42, high-mast lights in green belt of Sector 42, tree guards at green belt parks and roads of sectors 41 and 42, open-air gyms in green belt of Sector 42.

Pending works: Construction of toe wall in the neighbourhood parks in Sector 42-C still pending and has not been approved by the office of chief engineer.

He says: Buterla and Attawa are small villages and most of the work is almost done there. There was a lot to be done in sectors 41 and 42. Thus, I focused on those areas.

15. Councillor: Chanderwati Shukla

Ward 12: Sectors 43, 52, EWS LIG Colony, Sector 61 and Kajheri

Money spent: Rs 32.67 lakh

Details of works: Open-air gyms and public toilets in green belts of sectors 43 and 61, installation of high-mast lights in Sector 61 and swings in Sector 52.

Pending works: Installation of water pipes in colony of Sector 52 and at Kajheri village.

She says: Our ward is the most backward among all the wards and objections are raised to the works which I want to get done from my WDF.

16. Councillor: Anil Kumar Dubey

Ward 24: Mauli Complex (Railway Colony), Ambedkar Awas Yojna, Mauli Complex (Charan Singh Colony), Bhagat Singh Colony, Vikas Nagar,

Shivalik Enclave and Mauli Complex (Housing Board).

Money spent: Rs 32.61 lakh

Details of works: Focused mainly on Mauli complex area, development of parks, green belts, installation of high-mast lights and open-air gyms in green belts in Mauli complex.

Pending works: The work of open-air gym in the green belt near railway road had been pending since last year. It started just last week.

He says: WDF is most important for a councillor for addressing the needs of area residents. I keep utilising it as and when it is required based on the demand raised by residents of my ward.

17. Councillor: Heera Negi

Ward 13: Sectors 49, 50, 51 and Sector 63

Money spent: Rs 34.35 lakh

Details of works: Rs 27 lakh spent on swings, construction of toe walls and development of neighbourhood parks in sectors 49 and 50, PCC tiles installed at V5 and V6 roads of Sector 50.

Pending works: Installation of PCC tiles at the rear side of Chief Audit Society in Sector 50 and installation of tiles in community centre in Sector 49.

She says: As and when I get demand from the general public, I initiate the works. It takes time for works to complete.

18. Councillor: Devinder Singh Babla

Ward 18: Sectors 27, 28 and 30

Money spent: Rs 36.05 lakh

Details of works: Open-air gyms and high-mast lights in sectors 27, 28 and 30.

Pending works: More high-mast lights in parks are required to be installed, water booster in Sector 30 and installation of park lights and the ones which are broken are to be replaced in sectors 27/28 and 30.

He says: There is an urgent need for street lights near a school in Sector 27 as cases of thefts and snatchings are reported but despite sending letters, MC officials say they don’t have funds to spend. I am still trying.

19. Councillor: Ravi Kant Sharma

Ward 3: Sectors 16,17 and 22

Money spent: Rs 39.61 lakh

Details of works: Connecting booth railings at the market of Sector 16-A, paver blocks in sectors 22-C and 22-A, swings in the park of Sector 22-C, construction of toe wall and walking tracks in Sector 22-A and an open-air gym in Sector 16.

Pending works: Repair of toilets in Nehru Park, Sector 22 and repair of Sehaj Safai Kendra in Sector 16.

He says: WDF is quite important for a councillor as till the time the agenda goes through various channels, we can get immediate redressal of problems done. WDF can be used for minor works, which cost around Rs 5-6 lakh and these estimates only need to be approved directly by the chief engineer and this entire process takes around one month. On the other hand, House agenda for projects that cost more than Rs 20 lakh goes through various processes and may generally take around three months or more.

20. Councillor: Raj Bala Malik

Ward 2: Sectors 12, 14, 15 and Khuda Lahora

Amount spent: Rs 18.89 lakh

Details of works: Not available

Pending work: Not available

Quote: Not available

21. Councillor: Bharat Kumar

Ward 23: Hallomajra, Faidan, Ramdarbar

Amount spent: Rs 24.86 lakh

Details of work: Not available

Pending works: Not available

Quote: Not available

