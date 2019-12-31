Chandigarh MC’s 2020 ‘gift’ to all: Hike in property tax, water tariff, other rates

The corporation is aiming to make Rs 15 crore extra with this hike. The civic body has already been earning Rs 50 crore from the property tax collection. (File photo) The corporation is aiming to make Rs 15 crore extra with this hike. The civic body has already been earning Rs 50 crore from the property tax collection. (File photo)

City got a New Year gift from Municipal Corporation as the General House on Monday approved hike in property tax, water tariff and various other rates people are charged for various services.

The General House approved a hike of 20 per cent in the property tax. It was on the recommendations of the House Tax Assessment Committee that the hike was approved.

Congress members opposed the hike in tax saying that it was a burden on people. Later, they staged a walkout saying that they won’t support the hike in any case.

Additional Commissioner Anil Garg said that for a normal booth owner, it will be just Rs 120 per year and for one kanal plot owner, it will be Rs 350 annually. After this, BJP councillor Arun Sood got up and said that the charges were nominal. “This won’t put so much burden on residents. Corporation has to earn some revenue,” Sood said.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said that the BJP has been imposing taxes on people ever since they came to power.

The hike will affect 1.5 lakh property tax assesses of whom 30,000 are commercial, institutional and industrial property owners and the rest are residential. Property tax rates on commercial, industrial and institutional buildings were last revised in 2018 but there had been no revision in rates for residential buildings ever since the tax was introduced in this category in 2015.

The corporation is aiming to make Rs 15 crore extra with this hike. The civic body has already been earning Rs 50 crore from the property tax collection.

There have been several audit objections against the corporation for not increasing the property tax rates.

The corporation also approved manifold hike in processing fee for various services, including obtaining no-objection certificate (NOC) for the sale of properties, transfer of ownership or lease rights and permission for mortgage with respect to the buildings falling within its jurisdiction.

The processing fee for the transfer of ownership/lease rights and that of the NOC for the sale of residential properties has been hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000. In sale and purchase of booths, fee for the ownership transfer or NOC, it has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000. Also, the processing fee for the permission to mortgage with respect to leasehold properties of all categories has been hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

In the sale and purchase of shop-cum-flats (SCFs) and shop-cum-offices (SCOs), it has been increased from Rs 2,500/5,000 to Rs 10,000. Fee of these services is being hiked after 14 years. The last revision was done in 2005.

Water tariff

The General House also approved hike in water tariff for residents. The civic body aims to increase its revenue from Rs 76.14 crore to Rs 208.39 crore.

In the existing tariff in domestic charge, people who consume 0-15kl per month are charged Rs 2 per kiloltre, those from 16-30 are charged at the rate of Rs 4 per kilolitre while from 31-60 they are charged Rs 6 per kilolitre.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App