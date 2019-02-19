Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to take charge of all 26 paid parking lots today

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will be taking possession of all 26 paid parking lots in the city Tuesday. On Monday, it terminated the contract of Mumbai-based firm M/s Arya Toll Infra Limited, which was managing these parking lots, after two cheques of Rs 1.5 crore it paid as pending dues to the civic body bounced, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav said.

From Tuesday, 250 employees of the corporation’s engineering wing will manage the parking lots, including the multi-level facility. “Subsequently, the staff will be increased,” said Mayor Rajesh Kalia. Rates will remain unchanged until the general house decides otherwise.

The cancellation orders have been issued by Additional Commissioner Tilak Raj. The seventh installment of licensee fee of Rs 3.69 crore was due to be paid by the firm on December 19, 2018. Several hearings were held for the firm and only around Rs 1 crore was paid, while the remaining was pending, Commissioner Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline.

After several letters, a representative of the firm first appeared on January 10 this year and informed the civic body that due to administrative reasons, the outstanding amount could not be deposited, but will be done soon. The next hearing was then scheduled to take place on January 28.

As per the orders, Anil Sharma, a representative of the company, appeared on January 28 and assured the civic body that the remaining dues will be paid by February 8. Later, a personal hearing was also held and M/s Arya submitted two cheques which bounced.

Officials said that until a new tender is floated, the parking will be run by the MC itself. Sunil Bidlani, a representative of M/s Arya, did not respond to Newsline’s queries.