Ahead of the anticipated enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, the civic body floated 14 tenders on Saturday, November 14, which was a holiday, for development works worth approximately Rs 3.8 crore.

Several of the tenders were published on the UT e-procurement portal at 9 am, with the batch including major projects such as a Rs 1.42-crore environmental laboratory at the Dadumajra dumping ground and a Rs 61.79-lakh upgrade of the fire station and staff quarters in Sector 38-C.

The timing and volume of the tendering exercise raised questions about a possible rush to get pending projects into the bidding pipeline before the poll code comes into force. The projects span environmental infrastructure, roads, footpaths, public conveniences, water supply, sewerage and welfare.

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AAP councillor and former leader of Opposition in the civic body’s House Yogesh Dhingra questioned the timing of the exercise.

“The MC has suddenly woken up to its responsibilities as the elections approach. What was the civic body doing all these months? Why were these tenders not floated earlier? The fact that so many tenders were put out on a Saturday holiday raises serious questions about the urgency behind the exercise. It appears that the BJP-led civic body wants to push as many projects as possible before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force,” Dhingra said.

“Development should be a continuous process and not something remembered only when elections are around the corner. The MC must explain the hurry and ensure that all tendering procedures are followed transparently,” he added.

The biggest project among those floated is the establishment of an environmental laboratory for leachate and inert waste testing at the Dadumajra dumping ground, estimated at Rs 1.42 crore, with a completion period of four months. The project assumes significance amid continued scrutiny of the dumping ground by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the National Green Tribunal.

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Another major project is the repair and renovation of the fire station and staff quarters in Sector 38-C, estimated at Rs 61.79 lakh, with a nine-month completion period.

Among the road infrastructure works, the civic body has floated a Rs 39.86-lakh tender for construction of kerbs and concrete channels along V-5 and V-6 roads in Sector 34, and another worth Rs 24.94 lakh for similar works in Sectors 43-A and 43-B.

The MC has also invited bids for paver footpaths in Sectors 40-A and B at Rs 19.09 lakh and along the V-6 road in Sector 44-B at Rs 5.60 lakh. Upgradation of the scooter market in Sector 46-C has been estimated at Rs 14.53 lakh.

Other projects include renovation of the gaushala in Sector 25 at Rs 20.21 lakh, construction of a public toilet at the Urban Health and Wellness Centre in Badheri at Rs 20.01 lakh and replacement of damaged drinking water pipelines in the Cheap Houses area of Sector 19-C at Rs 12 lakh.

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The Sector 19-C tender document stated that the existing pipelines are brittle, damaged and encroached upon, and their replacement is necessary to avoid contamination of the water supply.

Several other projects involve construction of paver footpaths, kerbs and concrete channels in Sectors 34, 40, 43 and 44, besides sewerage and stormwater drainage works.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh said that while these projects may address basic civic needs such as pedestrian safety, sanitation, fire services, drinking water quality and environmental monitoring, their necessity also raised a “pertinent question”.

“If these were essential works, why were several of them tendered together on a holiday just ahead of the anticipated election code, rather than being taken up earlier,” the councillor said.

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Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar did not respond to queries by The Indian Express.

However, a senior official of the Municipal Corporation said that “all pending works had to be completed in time so that works do not suffer and that is the reason why tenders have been floated”.