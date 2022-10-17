Chandigarh: Municipal Corporation takes back land at Dadumajra

The Municipal Corporation Sunday took possession of prime land measuring 14 kanal 16 marla at Dadumajra village. The MC team, including engineering wing and estate branch, took possession of the said land with the help of police force. This land belonged to the erstwhile gram panchayat. Some people had encroached upon the land and occupied it illegally.

After the panchayats were merged with MC, all the properties were vested in the MC. Accordingly, the gram panchyat land was mutated in favour of MC by the revenue department, UT, Chandigarh. After directions from Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, MCC, the team took possession of this prime land and fenced all the area after removing temporary encroachments.

The team also installed a board in this land depicting that this land belongs to Municipal Corporation. Located on Dadumajra -Toga road, this prime land was occupied by junk dealers and dumping of damaged vehicles was being done. The MC is in the process of taking possession of other gram panchayat land in the erstwhile villages of Khudda Ali sher, Khudda Lahora, Kaimbwala and Hallomajra.