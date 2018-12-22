Chandigarh: Vendors oppose notified bylaws, to protest on December 31

A DAY after Municipal Corporation notified street vendor bylaws, the vendors on Friday opposed it, announcing that they shall be hitting the roads on December 31 in protest against the MC’s decision.

Advertising

As per the notified bylaws, MC shall also be holding a draw of lots on December 28, allotting specific vending sites to the registered street vendors. However, the vendors told Chandigarh Newsline that although they shall be participating in the December 28 draw of lots, they will hold the protest on December 31 as they were opposing other provisions notified in the bylaws.

The vendors have threatened to launch their protest on December 31 from Sector 20-B and hold a protest march on city roads.

The MC has identified sites measuring 5×6 feet per vendor. There are 6,692 vending sites identified on 44 spots across the city. MC Commissioner K K Yadav, said “There are 9,500 registered vendors, but out of these, around 3,000 are defaulters who not paying vending fee to the corporation. So the actual number of vendors comes out to be around 6,500 who can easily be accommodated on the sites identified by us.”

Advertising

Ram Milan Gaur, president of the Street Vendors Association, alleged, “We have requested MC several times that the vending zones which they have earmarked are not feasible. The space allocated is extremely inadequate. MC has notified bylaws without even talking to us. That is why we have decided to protest on December 31.”

Contradicting Gaur’s claims, MC Commissioner Yadav told Newsline that “town vending committee had decided on the bylaws and it had representatives from street vendors too. Chief Architect has approved dimensions of the vending zones”.

As per the notified bylaws, penalty for unauthorised street vending will include seizure of goods without return and a fine of Rs 10,000. In case of a breach of bylaws committed by the authorised vendors, the first-time violation will attract a fine of Rs 1,000, second offence Rs 5,000 and the third offence will be punishable with a fine of Rs 5,000.

Subsequent violation will lead to suspension of the vendor’s licence.

The vendors are also opposing these stringent provisions, which form part of the notified bylaws.

On December 28, when MC holds draw of lots, southern sectors shall be taken up first. Only registered vendors are eligible for the draw of lots. They will be allotted vending sites as per the draw and not as per their choice. But the vendors are against this provision as well.

“I sell my goods in Sector 22. For instance, if I get a vending site in Industrial Area and not in Sector 22, my business will surely get affected,” said Sarita, general secretary of Street Vendors Association.

Advertising

“In order to sensitise the street vendors to the notified bylaws, MC’s enforcement team also made public announcements today,” said Tilak Raj, Additional Commissioner, MC.