Chandigarh Municipal Corporation serves notices on Rock Garden, Natural History Museum, others

Nek Chand, sits among idols in his Rock Garden in Chandigarh (Photo: Reuters/File) Nek Chand, sits among idols in his Rock Garden in Chandigarh (Photo: Reuters/File)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Monday served notices on Rock Garden, Natural History Museum and various other institutions for not paying property tax.

In its continuing drive against property tax defaulters, the civic body has sent notices to 21 such places which owe property tax amounting to Rs 9.68 crore.

As per the list, Rock Garden, for which UT Chief Engineer is responsible, owes Rs 4.42 lakh as property tax. A senior official of the civic body said that because of commercial activities in Rock Garden, it had come under the purview of property tax.

Nek Chand’s son Anuj Saini said that he wasn’t aware of it and would speak to the UT Administration.

The Natural History Museum has been served a notice to pay property tax of Rs 13.53 lakh while the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, owes property tax of Rs 1.37 crore.

The civic body has been acting tough against the violators, including the government offices.

Chandigarh MC has written to the UT Chief Engineer too, giving him details that as many as 4,936 government houses and bungalows and 9,504 government flats owe property tax of Rs 4.16 crore. The property tax dues have been pending since 2013 when the administration had notified the imposition of property tax.

The arrears have been calculated with interest till July 31, 2018.

They have served notices to several institutions, including showrooms, shops-cum-offices, government offices, colleges and hospitals to pay the property tax.

