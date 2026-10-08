From Delhi school teacher to CBI net: 34-year-old sanitary inspector held taking Rs 5 lakh

At 34, Shakti’s journey from a primary school teacher in Delhi to a sanitary inspector in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has ended with the CBI arresting him for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a contractor.

On Wednesday, the investigating agency arrested him for allegedly accepting the cash. The CBI alleged that he had demanded Rs 14 lakh in total to clear a firm’s pending bills and future bills.

The CBI said the contractor alleged that Shakti threatened to withhold bills and have the firm’s tender cancelled if the money was not paid. The agency received the complaint on October 7 and set up a trap the same day.