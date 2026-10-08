From Delhi school teacher to CBI net: 34-year-old sanitary inspector held taking Rs 5 lakh

The CBI said the contractor alleged that Shakti threatened to withhold bills and have the firm’s tender cancelled if the money was not paid. The agency received the complaint on October 7 and set up a trap the same day.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 09:00 PM IST
On Wednesday, the investigating agency arrested him for allegedly accepting the cash. The CBI alleged that he had demanded Rs 14 lakh in total to clear a firm’s pending bills and future bills.On Wednesday, the investigating agency arrested Shakti for allegedly accepting the cash. (File)
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At 34, Shakti’s journey from a primary school teacher in Delhi to a sanitary inspector in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has ended with the CBI arresting him for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a contractor.

On Wednesday, the investigating agency arrested him for allegedly accepting the cash. The CBI alleged that he had demanded Rs 14 lakh in total to clear a firm’s pending bills and future bills.

The CBI said the contractor alleged that Shakti threatened to withhold bills and have the firm’s tender cancelled if the money was not paid. The agency received the complaint on October 7 and set up a trap the same day.

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Shakti was produced before a Chandigarh court on Thursday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The agency searched his office and residential premises after his arrest, and said it seized incriminating documents as well as documents relating to immovable property.

The 34-year-old was born in 1992 and graduated from Delhi University’s North Campus.

Before working for the civic body, Shakti had spent three years working as a primary school teacher in Delhi. An associate said Shakti was also quite fond of digital creation. He joined the civic administration through direct recruitment in 2018 after he cleared the examination for sanitary inspectors.

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During his eight years in the corporation, he worked in the Health and Sanitation Department and was assigned responsibilities linked to the dumping ground and vehicles, among other duties. There are around 50 sanitary inspectors in the corporation, besides eight Chief Sanitary Inspectors and Health Supervisors who form part of the supervisory structure.

The firm, M/s People Connect Services, told the CBI that it provided manpower, earthmovers and tippers to the Chandigarh civic body. The complaint to the CBI alleged that the demand for money was building up over several months, the firm said.

In March last year, the firm was awarded a three-year contract at different landfill sites across Chandigarh. Its monthly bills were around 10 lakh. The complainant alleged that Shakti had been demanding Rs 1 lakh every month since July 2025, taking the alleged demand to Rs 14 lakh.

In September 2026, the firm representatives met him at the Health and Sanitation Department’s office in Sector 17. Shakti allegedly sought details of tipper attendance and logbooks, which were required for processing the bills.

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The complaint said Shakti threatened to withhold pending and future bills, and cancel the tender if the money was not paid.

According to the complainant, he also said the money was not meant for him alone but would be distributed among other senior MC officials.

The allegations are part of the CBI case.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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