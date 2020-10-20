Chandigarh Municipal Corporation proposes to collect user charges from 13 villages, 19 sector markets

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

The Chandigarh civic body proposes to collect user charges from 13 villages and 19 sector markets from which door-to-door collection of waste is being done. The user charges vary from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000 a month. The corporation aims to earn Rs 90 lakh a month from the collection of user charges from 34,000 households and 3,000 shops in these areas.

An agenda item in this regard will be discussed in the General House meeting that is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

According to the agenda item, accessed by The Indian Express, it was stated that the user fee for collection, transportation, disposal of solid waste is to be collected from these specified areas as per their category and unit of each household.

“MC has started the work for door-to-door collection of waste in 13 UT villages and some sectors of the city comprising Dhanas, Sarangpur, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu, Daria, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Raipur Khurd, Behlana, Makhan Majra, Maloya-EWS colony and Raipur Kalan and the markets of sectors 7, 8, 9, 16, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 28, 29/30, 31/32, 33, 36, 37, 38 and 49. Therefore, the user fee for collection, transportation, disposal of solid waste is to be collected from these areas as per their category and unit of each household,” it was specified.

The agenda cited that as per Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh “Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws 2018, the user fee for collection, transportation, disposal of solid waste is to be collected from the residential commercial establishments/institutions, hotels and restaurants, shops as per schedule-l of Solid Waste Management By-Laws. There are five slabs for user charges meant for residential dwelling units.

In residential areas, up to 50 square metre, Rs 50 will be charged; over 50 square metre to 200 square metre, Rs 100 will be charged; over 200 square metre to 500 square metre, Rs 200 will be charged.

Rs 250 shall be charged over 500 square metre to 1000 square metre, for over 1,000 square metre, Rs 350 shall be charged. Commercial establishments, shops and eating places will be charged Rs 500.

Restaurants up to a seating capacity of 50 people will have to shell out Rs 2,000 and those with the capacity of over 50 people will be charged Rs 3,000. Clinics, dispensaries, laboratories (more than 50 beds) with non bio-medical waste will have to shell out Rs 4,000 per month.

Rs 2,000 as user charges will have to be paid for commercial offices, government offices, banks, insurance offices, coaching classes and educational institutions.

The work for door-to-door garbage collection from most of the sectors of the city is so far being done by the private garbage collectors and user charges for the same are also collected by them individually. But these are those areas where MC is carrying out the waste collection and these 13 villages are those that recently came within jurisdiction of the civic body.

The agenda item also mentions that if MC extends the facility to other sectors, after one month of trial, charges will be collected.

“Further, if MC extends its facility to other sectors then first month will be run as trial and collection charges (user charges) be applied from first day of the next month,” it was said.

“The user charges will be collected through water bill (where water connection is available) as per schedule of Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws 2018 and where there is no water connection the user fee charges either be collected by the officials of the MCC/or through authorized agency preferably by using POS machine or its equivalent or through property tax may be allowed to start collecting with effect from August 1, 2020 this year,” it was stated.

OWNER WILL HAVE TO GIVE SELF-DECLARATION

As there are multiple families living in one house, the Municipal Corporation has specified that a self- declaration will have to be submitted, failing which penal charges of Rs 5,000 shall apply.

“The owner of residential/commercial property shall submit self-declaration about number of households residing, doing economic activity in premises within one month, failing which office will access at its own and administrative or penalize charges @ Rs 5000/- each household shall be chargeable from the owner or occupier,” the agenda stated.

WHO ALL WILL BE PAYING, IF HOUSE APPROVES

Villages Dhanas, Sarangpur, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu, Daria, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Raipur Khurd, Behlana, Makhan Majra, Maloya-EWS colony and Raipur Kalan and the markets of sectors 7, 8, 9, 16, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 28, 29/30, 31/32, 33, 36, 37, 38 and 49.

USER FEE FOR RESIDENTIAL AREAS

Up to 50 square metre: Rs 50 will be charged

Over 50 square metre to 200 square metre: Rs 100 will be charged by owners

Over 200 square metre to 500 square metre: Rs 200 will be charged

Over 500 square metre to 1,000 square metre: Rs 250

Over 1,000 square metre: Rs 350 shall be charged

Commercial establishments, shops and eating places: Rs 500

