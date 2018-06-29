Chandigarh Municipal Corporation proposes hike in user charges

The hike has been proposed to tide over the financial crisis that the civic body is passing through. (File Photo) The hike has been proposed to tide over the financial crisis that the civic body is passing through. (File Photo)

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has proposed to hike user charges for various services being provided by the civic body. The hike has been proposed to tide over the financial crisis that the civic body is passing through. The matter would be taken up at the general House meeting scheduled to be held on Friday.

The annual membership fee of a community centre is likely to be hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. For senior citizens, the membership fee, which was just Rs 500, is likely to undergo a six-fold hike to Rs 3,000 per annum. Similarly, charges for non air-conditioners at community centres are likely to be enhanced to Rs 7,500 from the existing Rs 5,000. And, for AC halls, the charges may be hiked to Rs 15,000 from the existing Rs 10,000.

Incidentally, in Sector 47, the mayor’s ward, the charge of Rs 6,000 for a big hall is being proposed to be hiked to Rs 9,000 whereas the charge for a small hall, Rs 3,000, is being proposed to be hiked to Rs 5,000. Even cleaning charges at other community centres which are Rs 500 may be hiked to Rs 1,000.

The charges of scooter bazar which are being taken Rs 800 for size 15*30 are likely to be enhanced to Rs 2,000 per site. Booking of undeveloped parks under MC’s jurisdiction is Rs 1,000 to 2,000 along with cleaning charges which will remain the same. The user charges, which MC takes for stacking building material, are likely to be hiked, too. For new construction with a space of up to 1,000 sq ft, the proposed charges are Rs 15,000 for six months which at present is Rs 4,000 for six months.

For space above 1,000 sq ft, the charges proposed are Rs 25,000 for six months while the existing charges are Rs 8,000 for the same period. In the category of renovation, alteration, for space up to 1,000 sq ft, the charges are likely to be Rs 2,500 per month while the existing charges are Rs 1,000 per month. For space above 1,000 sq ft, the charges are likely to be Rs 3,000 per month instead of the existing Rs 2,000 per month.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App