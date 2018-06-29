Chandigarh Municipal Corporation proposes charges for sewer connections

Residents of group housing societies are already up in arms against the proposal by Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. (File) Residents of group housing societies are already up in arms against the proposal by Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. (File)

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has proposed charges for sewer connections in new dwelling units. In the newly constructed buildings of the Chandigarh Housing Board, flats, having a covered area of up to 500 sq ft, would be charged Rs 1,000. Those having a covered area above 500 sq ft and up to 1000 sq ft would be charged Rs 2,000 and those having a covered area above 1,000 square feet would be charged Rs 4,000.

In marla houses, Rs 2,000 would be charged up to 10 marla house, Rs 4,000 if the plot is above 10 marla and up to 1 kanal, Rs 6,000 would be charged for more than one kanal and Rs 20,000 each for hotels and institutions. Also, the general House will take up the sewerage cess of 30 per cent on water bills for group housing societies. There are 112 such societies in sectors 48, 49, 50, and 51.

Residents of group housing societies are already up in arms against the proposal. They said that since the Municipal Corporation does not ensure that water is supplied to overhead tanks in their societies, why should they bear the charges. Residents are already paying at the rate of Rs 10 per toilet connection.

