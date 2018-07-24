Chandigarh: Municipal Corporation proposes cess on power

The agenda is being prepared by the officials and this would be taken up in the general house for final discussion. The agenda is being prepared by the officials and this would be taken up in the general house for final discussion.

CITY RESIDENTS may have to shell out more for power. For, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has proposed imposition of municipal cess on per unit charge of electricity. The municipal cess is likely to be 2 per cent on per unit charge.

The agenda is being prepared by the officials and this would be taken up in the general house for final discussion. The house meeting is scheduled to take place on July 26. “The agenda is being brought on the pattern of Punjab government where this municipal cess is levied. If it is agreed by the general house then we will send it to UT Administration which will further notify it,” a senior officer of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation said.

The civic body aims to earn a revenue of around Rs 10 crore per annum with this municipal cess, if it is approved.

To deal with the financial crisis of the MC which it has been facing for quite some time now, the House has already approved imposition of cow cess, be it on power bills, sale of four-wheelers and two-wheelers, country liquor, whisky and beer sold within municipal limits.

The House has sent the approval to the UT Administration which will adopt the Punjab Prohibition of Punjab Cow Slaughter Act 1955 on the basis of which the cess will be levied. On a four-wheeler sold within MC limits, one will have to shell out Rs 500 while on a two-wheeler, one will have to shell out Rs 200 per vehicle. On electricity used within MC limits, one will have to shell out 2 paisa per unit. On country liquor sold within MC limits, Rs 5 will be levied per bottle and Rs 10 per bottle on whisky sold within MC limits and Rs 5 per bottle on beer sold within MC limits.The agencies — power department, Registering and Licensing Authority and excise and taxation department — concerned will collect the cess and hand over the revenue to the MC.

If the imposition of municipal cess is okayed by the House, residents will have to pay cow cess and municipal cess both on power bills. Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Associations of Chandigarh, said, “To deal with its own financial crisis, why is the MC burdening the residents? It is unfair and taxes should not be levied.”

