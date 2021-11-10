Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls: AAP releases first list, soon takes it back, cites errors

Minutes after releasing its first list of candidates for the Municipal Corporation elections, the AAP unit of Chandigarh said that it issued the list inadvertently with ‘wrong details’.

However, sources said that there was an uproar in the party by senior founder members of AAP after the list was released stating that they felt insulted as all of these in the list are new members who joined recently.

The AAP founder members also said that it looks like their seats are disputed. The AAP had earlier said “that it has released its list of first six candidates who will be contesting the Municipal Corporation polls in Chandigarh this time”. Of the six candidates, two are former Congressmen. The majority are those who joined recently.

The elections are scheduled to take place in December. These candidates will begin campaigning now.

“On Tuesday, Chandigarh affairs in-charge and MLA from Delhi Jarnail Singh released the first list of its six candidates for forthcoming MC elections. Earlier, the party had sought applications of candidates from different wards, based on which the candidates have been declared after scrutiny. Soon the second list of candidates will also be released,” the previous statement had stated. Minutes after its previous statement, the AAP requested the media to hold the previous statement.

They also issued a fresh statement saying that there was some error in the details of the candidates and thus it may not be published.

The candidates on ‘Incorrect list’

Ward No. 18: WIFE OF FORMER CONGRESSMAN

The party has declared Taruna Mehta as the candidate from Ward No. 18. She is a housewife and has always been actively involved in the party activities and social work along with her husband Yadwinder Mehta. Along with her husband, she delivered ration to the needy during the corona period and distributed food to poor people. She also keeps raising her voice on the issues related to women, it was stated by the party.

WARD 27: ADVOCATE BY PROFESSION

The party has announced the name of Amardeep Singh from ward number 27. Amardeep is an advocate by profession and is the president of the Residents Welfare Association in his area. “He has a good reputation among the people of the ward and is also playing an active role in raising the issue of need-based change in housing board houses,” the party said.

Ward 35: FORMER CONGRESSMAN

The party has declared Sandeep Bhardwaj as its candidate from Ward No. 35. He belongs to a freedom fighter Brahmin family. Bhardwaj started his political career as a student leader in NSUI. He has more than 30 years of experience in politics and is currently holding the post of vice-president of AAP.

WARD 9: A HOUSEWIFE BY PROFESSION

According to the list, Vandana Yadav has been fielded from ward number 9. Being a housewife, she is always ahead in public service like the distribution of ration to poor families during the corona period. Also, she is involved in teaching sewing-embroidery to poor women for free, and it is in her nature to help the needy.

WARD 12: A NATIONAL HOCKEY PLAYER

The name of Sandeep Dahiya has been selected from Ward No. 12. Sandeep works as a general manager in a private company. He is a national player of hockey and craft ball and is also a social worker. He has been associated with the party for a long time, and has held many important positions. He’s currently working as general secretary in the party,” it was stated.

WARD 15: AN INTERIOR DESIGNER

Ramchandra Yadav’s name has been declared from ward number 15. He is an interior designer by profession and is currently running his own company. He has organised more than 50 health check-up camps and 10 blood donation camps in the city.