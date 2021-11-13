Chandigarh: House decides not to give relief to violating parking contractors

Stating that no relief be given to the parking contractors, especially when they are committing violations, the General House of the Municipal Corporation Friday rejected the agenda of remission of Rs 2 crore to the parking contractors that was to be given on account of losses suffered during second Covid wave and free parking given to employees of the civic body.

This was the General House’s last meeting before the code of conduct comes into force.

Councillor Davesh Moudgil highlighted that the parking contractor doesn’t care to provide even the basic facilities which are meant for disabled people then they should not relent for him. He produced pictures in the House and also showed the same to the Commissioner and Mayor.

“Despite the fact that there are a lot of handicapped people, the disabled have to suffer because there is no proper space for them. Why should we give them relief when they don’t provide basic facilities for these people?” Moudgil stated.

He added, “The parking contractors are continuously committing violations. They are not even following the terms and conditions then why any type of relief be given to them?”

The House had earlier deferred the agenda and the committee had reviewed it.

After discussions, the committee had recommended the remission in licence fee due to lockdown during second Covid-19 & free parking for the employees of MC, amounting to Rs 1,02,50,914 for Zone-l and Rs 98,64,025 for Zone-Il to Ram Sundar Prasad Singh (Zone-I) and M/s Pashchatya Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (Zone-2) respectively.

As per reports of the committee, remission of 1.83% and 4.80% for Zone-l and Zone-Il respectively (on account of free parking for MC employees) on monthly licence fee was to be discussed to be given from October 2021 onwards till further orders.

However, the General House resolved that the agenda be rejected and no remission be given to them.

The MC has allotted 89 (32+57) paid parking areas in Zone-l & Zone-|| licence fee basis through e-tenders allotment.

Various requests were received from both the licensees to waive off the licence fee due to lockdown during second Covid wave and not getting full possession of some sites, for providing free parking to MC officials, closure of Sukhna Lake on weekends, parking area occupied by smart bikes, closure of multiplexes, cinemas etc which was placed before the General House of the corporation in its 303rd meeting held on October 29, 2021, which was deferred and the same will be discussed in the next meeting of the General House of the corporation.

It was also discussed in the meeting that the remission regarding free parking used by MC employees and Covid-19 be re-calculated by the Executive Engineers concerned and fresh report be sought from the Executive Engineers concerned.

A meeting of the committee constituted for settlement Issues/grievances of paid parking areas allotted to the licensees of Zone-l & Zone-|| was held on November 8, 2021, in the office room of Additional Comm

The Executive Engineers concerned of both zones have submitted the fresh reports regarding remission in licence fee due to lockdown during the second Covid wave and for providing free parking to MC officials, closure of multiplexes, cinemas which was around Rs 2 crore.

However, the House wasn’t convinced and they stated that no relief be given.

Relief to street vendors

With polls ahead, the General House also resolved to give relief to the street vendors on account of the fee that has to be paid for the month of May. This amounts to be around Rs 92 lakh.