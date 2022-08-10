Chandigarh municipal corporation: Over 300 kilos of sanitary waste collected in a week

August 10, 2022 4:20:11 am
The quantity of sanitary waste being collected by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has gone up to 381.80 kg beginning from 22.6 kg in the last seven days. MC Commissioner, Anindita Mitra, said, “MC is on the path of 100 per cent waste processing. Within seven days of starting processing of sanitary waste, the quantity has gone up from 22.6 kg to 381.80 kg.”
The Chandigarh MC stated that they have started scientific disposal of the sanitary waste. They recently entered into an agreement with an authorised processor of biomedical waste in Chandigarh. While sharing information about this, Mitra said that it was a big challenge before the civic body as to what to do with menstrual waste, which is a prominent source of microbial contamination.
She said that though MC had began collecting sanitary waste from the residents six months ago, its scientific disposal posed a major challenge. The authorised process allows for facilities like incineration of sanitary waste.
She added that even though citizens wrap sanitary napkins in a newspaper and throw it in a dustbin, it leads to a prolific growth of microorganisms in the absence of an immediate collection system.
Sanitary waster becomes a threat to human health and to avoid this, the municipal corporation has provided special dustbins which are covered with anti-microbial linings to the dealing staff of the sanitary waste at the materials recovery facility (MRF) stations, it was added.
The MC has made waste segregation at source compulsory in the city and accordingly, residents have been requested to segregate wet, dry, domestic, hazardous and sanitary waste, which are being collected separately through waste collection vehicles of the MC on a daily basis. She also added that the MC will take strict action against those who do not practice waste segregation at its source.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
