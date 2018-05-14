Chandigarh Municipal Corporation organises ‘walk with nature’ programme

Mayor, Municipal Commissioner and other MC officials inspect N-Choe in Chandigarh Sunday. (Express Photo) Mayor, Municipal Commissioner and other MC officials inspect N-Choe in Chandigarh Sunday. (Express Photo)

THE MUNICIPAL Corporation Chandigarh organised a “Walk with Nature” programme under Swachh Bharat Mission. The walk led by Mayor Davesh Moudgil and MC Commissioner Jitender Yadav started from Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 3, here on Sunday.

The team of officials travelled through Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 3, Leisure Valley, Rose Garden, Shanti Kunj, Bamboo Valley, Hibiscus Garden, Fragrance Garden and Garden of Palms, Sector 42. Hardeep Singh, councilor, who was on his regular walk, also joined the team from Bamboo Valley, Sector 23.

During the visit, the Mayor and Commissioner directed the engineers to prepare a proposal to widen and clean the N-choe before monsoon. The Mayor asked the officials to get it cleaned with the help of some NGO by “Sharmdaan” and under the Swachh Bharat Mission programme.

The Commissioner asked the engineers concerned to repair footpath areas, wherever damaged, do renovation and repair of toilet blocks, pruning of trees, provision and proper supply of tertiary treated water supply. He also asked the SE, public health, to talk with those who are responsible for causing foul smell by diverting their sewer lines in the N-choe.

The Commissioner said that these type of walks with nature will be made a regular feature because it aside from boosting individual’s activity level, hanging out at a park, garden or amongst many trees is great for not only for physical fitness but the mental wellbeing too. It reduces cognitive fatigue and stress and can be helpful with depression and anxiety, he added.

