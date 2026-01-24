Chandigarh’s ‘MC One Pass’ parking system to be rolled out from Jan 27

Under the scheme, the monthly pass will be valid across all parking sites managed by the MC. (File Photo)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will roll out the “MC One Pass” parking system from January 27, offering monthly parking passes at Rs 500 for a four-wheeler and Rs 250 for a two-wheeler.

The initiative, being implemented in collaboration with Bank of Baroda, seeks to modernise the city’s parking management by providing a fully digital, transparent and citizen-friendly solution for residents and daily commuters, said an MC official.

MC Commissioner Amit Kumar said the MC “One Pass” parking system is a significant step towards smart urban mobility and efficient parking management. He said the new system would reduce manual intervention, improve transparency, and offer greater convenience to the public while encouraging the adoption of digital payment mechanisms.