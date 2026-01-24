Chandigarh’s ‘MC One Pass’ parking system to be rolled out from Jan 27

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will roll out the “MC One Pass” parking system from January 27, offering monthly parking passes at Rs 500 for a four-wheeler and Rs 250 for a two-wheeler.
The initiative, being implemented in collaboration with Bank of Baroda, seeks to modernise the city’s parking management by providing a fully digital, transparent and citizen-friendly solution for residents and daily commuters, said an MC official.
MC Commissioner Amit Kumar said the MC “One Pass” parking system is a significant step towards smart urban mobility and efficient parking management. He said the new system would reduce manual intervention, improve transparency, and offer greater convenience to the public while encouraging the adoption of digital payment mechanisms.
Under the scheme, the monthly pass will be valid across all parking sites managed by the MC, including surface parking opposite Elante Mall, parking areas in sectors 17, 22 and 35, Lake parking, Multi-Level Parking in Sector 17, and other designated MC parking locations. The complete list of authorised parking sites is available on the official websites of MC Chandigarh and Bank of Baroda. Citizens will not be required to visit any office to obtain the pass.
The MC “One Pass” can be availed by scanning a QR code available on MC and Bank of Baroda websites, at parking sites, and through newspaper publications, making the process quick and hassle-free, said the MC.
Officials said the initiative reflects close coordination between the civic administration and the banking sector to strengthen digital service delivery and improve urban infrastructure.
The MC also stated that the pass parking system will be expanded to additional parking locations in a phased manner, ensuring uniform, convenient and digitally enabled parking facilities across the city.
